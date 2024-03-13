Nathan Kuppermann, M.D., M.P.H., named chief academic officer and chair of Pediatrics at Children’s National Hospital

Washington, D.C., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's National Hospital has appointed Nathan Kuppermann, M.D., M.P.H., as its new executive vice president (EVP), chief academic officer (CAO) and chair of Pediatrics. In this role, Dr. Kuppermann will oversee research, education and innovation for the Children’s National Research Institute as well as academic and administrative leadership in the Department of Pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Services. He comes to Children’s National from UC Davis Health and UC Davis School of Medicine in Sacramento, CA, and will start in September.

After a national search, Dr. Kuppermann stood out for his exceptional contributions to clinical and academic research, focusing on pediatric emergency care, and his dedication to mentorship. For the past 18 years he has served as the Bo Tomas Brofeldt endowed chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and is currently a distinguished professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, and the associate dean for Global Health at UC Davis Health.

“I was drawn to Children’s National by its nationally recognized work and dedication to innovation and team science,” says Dr. Kuppermann. “I’m eager to contribute to the remarkable work being done in both the research and education space to continue to improve the understanding, prevention and treatment of childhood diseases.”

Dr. Kuppermann is a pediatric emergency medicine physician and clinical epidemiologist, and a leader in emergency medical services for children, particularly in multicenter research. With more than 300 peer-reviewed research publications to his credit, Dr. Kuppermann has contributed extensively to high-impact journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, BMJ and the Lancet.

“The Children’s National Research Institute is a key part of our health system’s ecosystem – it’s where we nurture innovation and pursue the most promising research,” says Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Children’s National. "Dr. Kuppermann’s unwavering commitment to excellence in pediatric healthcare, research and innovation set him apart in a competitive field. I am confident he will advance our efforts in making breakthrough discoveries for kids everywhere.”

Dr. Kuppermann received his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, his medical degree from UC San Francisco School of Medicine and his Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. He completed a pediatrics residency and chief residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and a fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital.

He has been recognized nationally and internationally for his research and mentorship. He was a Fulbright Distinguished Scholar in the U.K. and in 2010 was elected to the National Academy of Medicine. In 2022, he received the Maureen Andrew Mentor Award from the Society for Pediatric Research.

"Dr. Kuppermann's leadership will undoubtedly propel the hospital’s efforts in advancing pediatric healthcare innovation, reinforcing Children’s National as a top-ranking institution,” says Horacio Rozanski, chair of the Children’s National Board of Directors. “We look forward to the positive impact he will make to the hospital’s overall mission, as well as its research and academic endeavors.”

