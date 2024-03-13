GREEN DOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS CALIFORNIA NAMES KEN TYRRELL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Ken Tyrrell Joins Green Dot California to Lead Operational Strategy

Los Angeles, California, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Dot Public Schools California, a leading nonprofit public charter school operator, names Ken Tyrrell as the organization's new Chief Operating Officer. Tyrrell brings over 15 years of experience leading operations for high-growth public charter school networks.



"I am honored and excited to join the Green Dot Public Schools California team on its vital mission of transforming public education," said Ken Tyrrell, incoming Chief Operating Officer. "Green Dot's commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience and creating a more equitable future resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with our 18 middle and high schools, partners, and communities to optimize operations and clear the path for instructional excellence across the network."





Prior to joining Green Dot California, Tyrrell served as the Vice President of Operations at BASIS Charter Schools in San Antonio, where he drove significant enrollment growth, facility expansions, and operational efficiencies. He previously held senior operational roles at Great Hearts Academies and IDEA Public Schools, building high-performing teams and systems to support new school launches and scaling.





"We are thrilled to welcome Ken Tyrrell to the Green Dot California family as our Chief Operating Officer," said Dr. Cristina de Jesus, President and CEO of Green Dot Public Schools California. "Ken's impressive track record of strategic growth management and cross-functional leadership will be invaluable as we continue to provide high-quality educational opportunities for our students. His deep expertise will strengthen our network's operations and impact in Los Angeles communities."



In his new role at Green Dot Public Schools California, Tyrrell will oversee all operational functions, including facilities, enrollment, nutrition services, security, procurement and more. His priorities will include strategic operational planning, system improvements, resource optimization, and supporting Green Dot's ambitious growth strategy.





You can read Ken Tyrrell's full bio at: www.ca.greendot.org/california-leadership .

About Green Dot California





Green Dot Public Schools California operates 18 charter middle and high schools in Los Angeles, providing 10,000 students from historically under-resourced communities with a transformative educational experience grounded in the belief that every student has a right to an excellent education that unlocks their potential. Implementing a rigorous college preparatory curriculum along with personalized academic counseling and support, Green Dot empowers students to overcome barriers, achieve at the highest levels, and graduate prepared for higher education, leadership roles, and fulfilling careers. As Title 1 schools serving predominantly low-income populations, Green Dot provides its students with the tools and opportunities required to realize their full potential, closing opportunity gaps. Driven by the pillars of High Expectations, Local Control with Extensive Professional Development, Personalized Learning, and Parent Participation, Green Dot is an established leader in transforming public education to profoundly and positively impact students, families and their communities.





