RollerCoaster Tycoon Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Chris Sawyer's Masterful Achievement

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today kicks off the RollerCoaster Tycoon 25th Anniversary Celebration. Atari invites fans to join the celebrations honoring the visionary creator, Chris Sawyer, and the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise. Fans will soon enjoy a series of all-new interviews with Chris Sawyer, in addition to exciting in-game perks, exclusive game streams, and the unveiling of a new collection of apparel and collectibles, featuring a commemorative item personally hand-signed by Chris Sawyer himself.



While anniversary celebrations and activities will continue throughout the month, mark your calendars for March 31, 2024: the official RollerCoaster Tycoon 25th anniversary!

Developer Chris Sawyer’s affection for roller coasters led him to create an amusement park-themed game early in his career. Working from his rural home at the edge of the Scottish Highlands, he spent over two years designing and coding RollerCoaster Tycoon. The resulting game, released in 1999, is a simulation masterpiece that challenges players to complete park-building and management scenarios. Given total control over their parks, players have to strategically place rides, shops, food stalls, and even bathrooms, and hire staff in order to maximize visitor happiness and park profits.

The most magical part of RollerCoaster Tycoon is, of course, the dozens of coasters you can build and the total control over park design. Millions upon millions have played the original RollerCoaster Tycoon, or one of the many franchise sequels on PC, mobile, and console platforms.



The new collection of apparel and collectibles launches on March 28, 2024, at rollercoastertycoon.com and atari.com .



“We are excited to celebrate such an important milestone with Chris and all RollerCoaster Tycoon fans,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “RollerCoaster Tycoon is a rare gaming franchise that has sustained such popularity and an active player base for two and a half decades.”



Atari operates RollerCoaster Tycoon games under a license agreement with Chris Sawyer, including RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Tycoon 2, Tycoon Deluxe, Touch, and Adventures Deluxe. Atari intends to create new titles for the franchise in the coming years.

