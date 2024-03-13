Top 7 Markets In Pharmaceuticals Industry – By The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033.

Explore the top seven latest market reports in the Pharmaceuticals industry from The Business Research Company:

1. Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-pharmaceuticals-global-market-report



The generic pharmaceuticals market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, expanding from $381 billion in 2023 to $402.97 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to various factors including increased healthcare awareness and expenditure, patent expirations, prevalence of respiratory diseases, lifestyle changes, and economic growth in emerging markets. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued expansion, projected to reach $514.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Key drivers include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, regulatory support, advancements in drug discovery and delivery methods, expanding healthcare expenditure, and an aging population. The emergence of 3D printing technology stands as a transformative force in drug manufacturing, enhancing R&D productivity and offering customized drug formulations previously unattainable with traditional methods. As chronic diseases become more prevalent, generic drugs present a cost-effective solution, driving further market growth.

2. Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-genes-therapy-global-market-report

The cell & gene therapy market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its size expanding from $13.81 billion in 2023 to $17.31 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 25.3%. This growth can be attributed to increased investments, research and development, advancements in cancer drug discovery, public-private partnerships, economic growth in emerging markets, and higher healthcare expenditures. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued exponential growth, reaching $39.74 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 23.1%.

3. Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gummy-vitamins-global-market-report

The gummy vitamins market expands:$7.19B in 2023 to $7.92B in 2024 (CAGR: 10.3%). Factors include undernourished population, health consciousness, supplement growth, and emerging markets. Expected growth:$11.21B in 2028 (CAGR: 9.1%).

Reasons: geriatric population, veganism, dysphagia, and digital/social media marketing. Dysphagia boosts market due to pill-swallowing difficulties causing deficiencies. 3D-printed gummies rise for sustainability, minimal plastic waste, and utensil reuse within facilities.

4. Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-global-market-report

The psychedelic drugs market has experienced significant growth, with its size expanding from $4.88 billion in 2023 to $5.62 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 15.1%. This surge can be attributed to various factors, including a shifting regulatory landscape, heightened awareness surrounding mental health, and evolving public perceptions. Looking ahead, the market is poised for even more substantial expansion, with projections indicating a rise to $10.2 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 16.1%.

This anticipated growth is fueled by advancements in drug development, the broadening scope of therapeutic applications, increased acceptance within the medical community, shifts in public policy, and a response to the mental health crisis. Notably, the introduction of depression spray represents a key trend gaining traction in the psychedelic drug market. Major players are actively rolling out nasal spray drugs targeting major depressive disorders, reflecting a strategic move to maintain market dominance. As cases of mental illnesses continue to rise, the demand for psychedelic drugs as treatments for conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder is expected to drive further market expansion, offering hope for those affected by these debilitating disorders.

5. Wellness Supplements Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wellness-supplements-global-market-report



The wellness supplements market has surged, growing to $303.79 billion in 2024 with a 7.9% CAGR attributed to health awareness, aging demographics, preventive healthcare, and retail expansion. Expected to reach $417.87 billion by 2028, driven by an 8.3% CAGR, fueled by the expanding geriatric population's specific healthcare needs and product innovations by major market players enhancing their market standing.

Anticipated growth in wellness supplements market, reaching $417.87 billion by 2028 with an 8.3% CAGR, is fueled by the expanding geriatric population's healthcare needs and product innovations. Wellness supplements cater to the elderly, aged 65 and older, enhancing their well-being through targeted nutritional support. Major market players are investing in product innovations to fortify their market presence.

6. Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-report

The pharmaceutical market surged, reaching $1199.86 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit $1267.05 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Factors include healthcare awareness, respiratory diseases, R&D, aging population, surgical procedures, and market approvals. Expected growth to $2092.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.4%, fueled by government support, healthcare access, investments, aging population, healthcare expenditure, and immunization awareness. Rare diseases' rise boosts the market. Interest rates globally are forecasted to rise, impacting new investments, expansion, and R&D.

7. Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pancreatic-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

The pancreatic cancer drugs market expanded steadily, reaching $3.83 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to hit $3.98 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Factors include emerging market growth, aging population, and increased pancreatic cancer prevalence. Expected growth to $4.65 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.0%, driven by rising cancer rates, healthcare spending, and government support. Increased pancreatic cancer prevalence boosts drug demand, driving market growth. Combination therapy trend emerges for enhanced drug efficacy, aiding patient survival rates.

