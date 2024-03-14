Italian American Author’s Book Receives Reader Views Reviewer’s Choice Award
JoAnn Vega's "Moments in Flight", is a Bronze Medal Winner in the Classics Memoir category in Reader Views Reviewer’s Choice Awards, 2023-2024.MILLSBORO, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local author and third generation Italian American, Jo-Ann Vega’s memoir, Moments in Flight, is a Bronze Medal Winner in the Classics Memoir category in Reader Views Reviewer’s Choice Awards, 2023-2024.
For a complete list of winners: www.readerviews.com/literaryawards/
Started in 2005, Reader Views is one of the most prestigious and longest-running book award competitions on the indie publishing scene. Reader Views uses a three-tier judging system of reviewers located throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. Literary awards are given in a number of categories for children, youth, and adult fiction and non-fiction literary works, and include regional and global winners.
Vega says, “I am thrilled to receive an award from Reader Views for my memoir, Moments in Flight. Writing, for me, has been a lifeline. Everything I’ve read about writing offers the same message, keep at it no matter your age or publishing history. When I released Moments in Flight: A Memoir [2021] as I was recuperating from surgery and a life-threatening medical emergency during the height of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, I wasn’t sure how much or what kind of future lay ahead of me. I was certain I wanted to get the story of my forebears, brave and sturdy immigrants who were not welcomed into A-MER-I-CA and my coming of age during the tumult of the early 1970s published.
The positive reviews and feedback I received after I released my memoir, in tandem with my recovery, moved me to take more chances. I started to submit poems and personal essays that were accepted and published. A second book followed, Wolf Woman & Other Poems [2022], a poetic memoir of 50 poems written over 50 years. When Wolf Woman was a Bronze Medal Winner in the Poetry category in Reader Views Reviewer’s Choice Awards, 2022-2023 I had to initially catch my breath before I felt a rush of emotion.”
The Reader Views Literary Awards were established with the vision of leveling the playing field for authors who choose to self-publish or work with subsidy publishers, small presses, university presses, or independent book publishers. The mission of Reader Views is to recognize the creative and exciting new voices that often go unheard in the traditional publishing landscape.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jo-Ann Vega is a published author and dynamic speaker with 30 years of experience designing, presenting, and evaluating learning programs for academic, business, and community groups. She has twenty years of experience as an adjunct, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses on management and leadership. She wrote a column on career management for EEO Bimonthly, a national magazine, for five years. She is the author of “Navigating the New Job Market”; and co-author of “Workforce 2000: A Challenge for Business & Education.”
She has 10 years of experience delivering ancestry and history programs as part of a University Lifelong Learning Institute and to community members. She incorporated what she learned about history and the Italian character into her memoir. She inaugurated a Celebrating Italian Americans Series program at a local library two years ago.
Recent publications include “Wolf Woman & Other Poems [2022];” “Moments in Flight: A Memoir [2021].” “Lifewriting essays, Serendipity, and Empathy in the Time of Covid [Volume 21 and Volume 22 of Story Circle Network’s Annual Real Women Write Anthology, 2021-2022].” Several poems published: “Musings,” “Then & Now,” “Awaken,” and “In Remembrance.” “Awaken,” a poem, was published September 2023 in “Wild Crone Wisdom, Poetry and Stories,” by Wild Librarian Press.
Jo-Ann Vega lives with her life partner and canine companion.
O R D E R I N G I N F O R M A T I O N
Available wherever books are sold.
https://outskirtspress.com/wolfwoman ISBN: 9781977248619
https://outskirtspress.com/momentsinflight ISBN: 9781977233240
Send inquiries to Jo-Ann Vega: mezzo148st@gmail.com
JoAnn Vega
mezzo148st@gmail.com
Author