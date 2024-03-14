Purpose Healing Center Expands In-Network Rehab Insurance Coverage to Include Aetna, Ambetter, and Cigna

Purpose Healing Center offers accredited addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs in Arizona Exceptional dual diagnosis and addiction treatment lives at Purpose Healing Accredited treatment for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders at Purpose Purpose Healing Center offers confidential and complimentary insurance verification All calls strictly confidential, same day placement possible in many cases

Purpose Healing Center expands in-network insurance coverage for rehab to include Aetna, Ambetter, and Cigna, enhancing accessibility to addiction treatment.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading Arizona addiction treatment facility with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, proudly announces the expansion of its in-network insurance coverage to include Aetna, Ambetter, and Cigna, among other providers, with further announcements to follow. This series of strategic moves aims to broaden accessibility to high-quality addiction and dual diagnosis treatment services for individuals seeking recovery, both in their home state as well as for clients nationwide.Meeting the Demand for Comprehensive Addiction CareWith the alarming rise in substance abuse disorders and the ongoing opioid epidemic nationwide, Purpose Healing Center remains steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive care to those in need. By partnering with Aetna for in-network rehab coverage , Ambetter, and Cigna, Purpose Healing Center extends its reach, ensuring more individuals have access to the vital support and resources necessary for successful recovery journeys.Accredited Excellence in Addiction TreatmentPurpose Healing Center is proud to maintain accreditation from the Joint Commission, underscoring its dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and professionalism in addiction treatment. This prestigious accreditation reflects the facility's commitment to providing evidence-based therapies, personalized treatment plans, and compassionate support to every individual who walks through its doors.A Full Continuum of CareAt Purpose Healing Center, individuals receive comprehensive treatment tailored to their unique needs. From medically supervised detoxification to intensive therapy and ongoing support, the center offers a full continuum of care designed to address the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of addiction. By integrating various therapeutic modalities and holistic approaches, Purpose Healing Center empowers individuals to achieve lasting sobriety and holistic wellness.Expanding Accessibility to Quality TreatmentBy expanding its in-network insurance coverage to include Ambetter , Aetna and Cigna, Purpose Healing Center strives to remove barriers to treatment and make quality care more accessible to individuals and families facing addiction challenges. This expansion aligns with the center's mission to provide compassionate, effective treatment options to all those seeking recovery. Whether using Evernorth or its parent provider, Cigna insurance for dual diagnosis and substance abuse treatment services , members can enjoy in-network status and benefits at facilities known for their excellence and commitment to continuous improvement."We are committed to removing barriers to recovery," stated a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "By expanding our network coverage, we can help more individuals in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas access the evidence-based treatment they need to achieve lasting recovery."About Purpose Healing CenterPurpose Healing Center is a renowned addiction treatment facility with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Committed to excellence in care, Purpose Healing Center offers a comprehensive range of addiction and dual diagnosis treatment services, including medically supervised detox, residential treatment, outpatient programs, and aftercare support.With a multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals, Purpose Healing Centergenuinely empowers individuals to overcome addiction and reclaim their lives with dignity and purpose. To inquire about their programs for Admission, please reach out directly by phone, and for more information and resources, they offer a robust web and social media presence.

