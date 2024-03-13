Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Spring Benefit: Ignite the Music
Now in their 59th year, Bloomingdale honors their legacy faculty members who have been teaching with the school for 25 - 50 years!NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomingdale School of Music announces the 2024 spring benefit Ignite the Music. The event will take place on Monday, April 1, at the Scandinavia House at 58 Park Avenue beginning at 6:30pm. Ignite the Music will honor their “legacy” faculty members who have been teaching with the school for an impressive 25 to 50 years. These pillars of the Bloomingdale community have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of so many students and families during their decades of service in music education. A cocktail hour and dinner will be followed by student performances and anecdotes from our honorees. The performance will be hosted by Deborah Roberts, Award-winning ABC News correspondent, co-anchor of the prestigious news magazine “20/20,” and author of “Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life.”
Dinner tickets are $150 each and can be purchased at www.bsmny.org/ignitethemusic
Sponsorships are available from $750 to $7,500.
All proceeds go towards supporting and providing access to Bloomingdale's music programs.
Benefit Honorees
Katherine Hoffman, teaching with Bloomingdale for 51 years
Katherine teaches flute, recorder, sight singing, and voice at the school. Katherine loves teaching and finds great satisfaction from working with students of varied abilities in achieving the “highest level of competence, both technically and musically, that is possible for each individual.”
Marc Peloquin, teaching with Bloomingdale for 33 years
Marc is a Resident Teaching Artist and curator of the Faculty Concert Series. He also teaches our Music Appreciation Series. Marc believes, “My role as a teacher is to find the path that will allow each student to develop and nurture both a mastery and an appreciation of music in all its dimensions. My goal is for my students to join me as musical ambassadors to our community”
Roberto Hidalgo, teaching with Bloomingdale for 32 years
A longtime member of the Bloomingdale piano faculty, Roberto teaches students ages six and up. Of his teaching, Roberto says, “I have certain vital principles that I believe are important for all students to learn, but above all, from the very beginning, I try to foster the student’s expressivity, the ability to communicate through music.”
Judith Olson, teaching with Bloomingdale for 30 years
Judith is a longstanding member of the Bloomingdale piano faculty and also teaches chamber music at the school. Of her teaching, she says, “I aim to teach the student, not just the subject, tailoring my approach to each individual personality.”
Kaoru Hinata, teaching with Bloomingdale for 28 years
Kaoru teaches flute, chamber music, and is the Project Bridge Coordinator. Of her students, she says, “I feel aware that it is a special time of their life when they are in the process of becoming themselves. I enjoy learning about them and watching them change over time.”
Monica Verona, teaching with Bloomingdale for 25 years
Monica is a Resident Teaching Artist and Director of Piano Studies at the school. She also curates the annual Piano Project. Monica feels that “Bloomingdale is a comfortable place to teach. I think the students feel at ease and there is a general pleasantness about the atmosphere. My students always seem to feel free to be themselves.”
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty who are dedicated to their mission – to make music education accessible to all who want to learn. In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale’s more than 600 students, “323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It’s a community, a family, a home. I don’t think I’d be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It’s nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn’t have done it without you.”
Noelle Barbera, Director of Marketing and Development
Bloomingdale School of Music
+1 212-663-6021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube