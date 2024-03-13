55places Unveils Groundbreaking Real Estate Data Tool, Transforming the 55+ Housing Market Landscape

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to empower consumers and professionals in the 55+ housing market, 55places.com proudly announces the launch of an advanced real estate data tool. This innovative platform is meticulously designed to merge comprehensive MLS data with the company's extensive knowledge of active adult communities, providing unparalleled insights into the 55+ real estate market.



About the Data Tool: This cutting-edge tool stands as a testament to 55places' commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector. Key features include:

Granular Data Insights:

Users can access detailed information on listings, sales, pricing trends, and market dynamics.

Wide-Ranging Coverage: The tool encompasses data at the US state level, over 100 market areas, and more than 700 cities. Data across nearly 3000 communities is being added as we speak, ensuring users have the information they need.

Transformative Potential for Users: The tool is poised to transform the decision-making process for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals within the 55+ housing market. By offering monthly updates and in-depth analysis, the tool ensures that users are always informed about the latest market trends and dynamics.

A Word from Our Leadership: Marston Gould, VP of Growth at 55places.com, shared his vision for the new tool, stating, "Our mission has always been to empower our users with the best information and resources. This innovative real estate data tool is a leap forward in our commitment to providing actionable insights into the 55+ housing market. It's not just about data; it's about enabling smarter, more informed real estate decisions."

Looking Ahead: As 55places continues to lead and innovate in the 55+ real estate market, this tool represents just the beginning. With plans for continuous enhancements based on user feedback and market trends, 55places is dedicated to ensuring our users access the most accurate, comprehensive, and actionable real estate information. In the very near future, we intend to add information about listing and sales turnover, HOA, property taxes, and property insurance trends within the 55+ active adult market segment.

For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Khadeejah Johnson, Senior Director of Brokerage Operations, khadeejah.johnson@55places.com

Visit https://www.55places.com to explore the new real estate data tool and learn more about 55places.com comprehensive offerings in the active adult community sector.