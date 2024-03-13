Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size to Touch USD 1442.9 million, Rising at a CAGR of 16.2% by 2030
Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Distribution, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Fast and Flexible: Advancements in USB Power Delivery Systems for Automotive Applications Will Reach at $ 1442.9 Million by 2030”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for rapid charging technologies is indeed a significant driving force behind the growth of the automotive USB power delivery system market. As electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent and the number of electronic devices within vehicles continues to rise, consumers are seeking faster and more efficient ways to charge their devices while on the go.
Market Size -
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market was valued at USD 434.12 million in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1442.9 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Prominent Players -
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)
• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
• Lattice Semiconductor (US)
• NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)
• Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
• Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)
• ON Semiconductor (US)
• ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)
• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Market Report Scope –
Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market increasing usage of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is another significant driver of the growth of the automotive USB power delivery system market. These systems require a great deal of energy to operate, including features such as blind spot recognition, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. A simple and reliable solution to this problem is the USB power supply system, which allows ADAS devices to run on standard USB cables.
Market Growth Factors –
The growing demand for rapid charging technologies is one of the key factors that will drive growth in the automotive USB power delivery system market during the forecast period. People are looking for faster and more efficient ways of charging their devices, as the popularity of EV's grows and there is an increased number of electronics in vehicles. In order to allow users to charge their devices quickly and easily, USB power delivery systems provide practical and reliable solutions for this problem. The USB technology provides a single cable solution for data transmission, power supply, audio and video applications. The combination and type C USB device consists of a cable and connector together, which provides faster data transfer speed while supporting different interface specifications through several alternate modes such as wired video interfaces or wired data interfaces. Mobile phones, wireless devices, laptops and tablets are equipped with Type C USB.
Segmentation Analysis –
The Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market is divided according to type, with combination and C being the two types. The market is expected to be dominated by the combination segment during the forecast period. The combination USBs are used in a variety of vehicle applications, such as charging, listening to music, transferring data and storing them on the head unit. These types of USBs are more affordable and can be inserted into any electronics device in a car. The USB Type A power distribution system helps drivers and passengers connect their mobile phones, laptops or tablets.
By Type:
• Combination
• Type C
By Application:
• Head units
• Rear-Seat Entertainment
• Rear-Seat Chargers
By Distribution:
• Online
• Offline
Key Regional Development –
This market will be dominated by the Asia Pacific automotive USB power delivery system market, as there is a growing presence of major chip manufacturers in this region. In addition, the Chinese market for USB power delivery systems held a leading position in Asia Pacific as well as an Indian market which was among the fastest expanding markets of this region. Europe The second largest market share is held by the automotive USB power supply system market, due to the increased presence of major semiconductor manufacturers such as Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, which produce USB power supply modules and components for premium vehicles in this region. Furthermore, the German market for automotive USB power delivery systems accounted for the highest market shares and the United Kingdom market for automotive USB power delivery systems.
Key Takeaway’s –
On the basis of distribution, the automotive USB power supply system market is divided into online and offline. The market is dominated by the online segment. This is because of the increasing popularity of internet shopping, making it easier than ever for consumers to buy automotive USB power supply devices from their homes. Many Internet retailers provide customers with a choice of USB power supply systems at economical prices, allowing them to find the products they require easily.
Recent Developments -
January 2022, The R9A02G011 USB Type C Power Delivery Controller and the R9A02G011 USB Type C Power Delivery Controller were introduced by Renesas Electronics Corporation. A wide range of automotive applications, including infotainment systems and rear seat entertainment systems, are intended to be handled by the controller.
