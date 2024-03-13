Automotive Brake Linings Market Projections Indicate 8.7% CAGR, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 48.10 Bn by 2030
Automotive Brake Linings Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Material Type, By Sales Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive Brake Linings Market Evolution and Significance of Brake Linings: Safeguarding Automotive Safety and Performance Will Reach at USD 48.10 billion by 2030”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Brake Linings Market was valued at USD 24.68 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 48.10 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
Automotive Brake Linings Market is integral to the functioning of the automobile industry, serving as a critical component for ensuring vehicle safety and performance. Brake linings, as part of the braking system, play a crucial role in slowing down or halting the vehicle by providing the necessary friction.
Key Companies:
• Continental AG (Germany)
• General Motors (US)
• AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Japan)
• AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd (Japan)
• SGL Group (Germany)
• Federal-Mogul (US)
• Brembo S.p.A. (Italy)
• TMD FRICTION HOLDINGS GMBH (UK)
• Meritor, Inc. (US)
• Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd (Japan)
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1930
Market Report Scope –
The global brake linings market has a major role to play in the automobile industry, contributing to vehicle safety and performance. The main components of the braking system are the brake lines, which provide friction to slow or stop the vehicle. These linings are typically made from materials like asbestos, non-asbestos organic (NAO), semi-metallic, and ceramic, each offering distinct characteristics in terms of performance, durability, and environmental impact. If the braking system hadn't been designed, the automotive system would have been a deadly weapon. Since the initial design of the car, braking systems have been in place. By absorbing energy from the moving framework, the braking system helps to prevent motion. The evolution of innovation has resulted in a wide range of vehicle designs and braking mechanisms over the years.
Market Growth Factors –
As passenger cars were a popular mode of transport, the number of miles driven by each vehicle has risen over time. The need for automobile brake linings is fueled by the fact that more miles per vehicle are directly related to part wear and tear, which needs timely maintenance and repair. Demand for automotive brake linings is increasing in large commercial vehicles such as construction and farm machinery. In order to create a renewable surface, the automobile brake lining is made of friction material which has been drilled into the face of the braking shoes. When the brake shoe contacts the brake drum, it creates frictional forces which provide adequate stopping power. In order to ensure road safety, they are therefore of vital importance. A combination of friction materials, binders and fillers are used to form the brake lining. In addition, they are designed to endure the highest temperatures and have excellent friction properties.
Segmentation Analysis –
A significant segment of the global automotive braking systems market is brake linings for passenger vehicles. This segment is experiencing a steady demand for High Performance Brake Linings due to the large number of passenger cars on the road in the world. In order to meet the different needs of drivers in passenger cars, manufacturers are focusing on developing a lining that provides reliable stopping power, low noise levels and longer durability. Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles are the segments of the automotive brake lining market based on vehicle type. In view of the increasing production and sales of passenger cars and the growing need for vehicle safety in passenger cars, the automotive brake linings market grew strongly in the passenger car category in 2022.
By Material Type:
• Asbestos-based automotive brake linings
• Non-Asbestos based automotive brake linings
By Sales Channel:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
• Electric Vehicles
Key Regional Development –
Due to the demand for goods and services in this region, which is driven by countries such as the United States, Canada or Mexico, North America accounted for a market share of 7.7% in 2022. In addition, demand in the market has increased due to a higher per capita income and an increasing need for fuel efficient vehicles.
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest growth rate in 2022 as compared to other regions. This region's demand is driven by a dense population of countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and so on. In addition, an increase in investment together with rising sales and production of vehicles is being seen throughout this region. Another factor that increases demand on the market is strict government regulations.
Make An Enquiry: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1930
Key Takeaway’s–
One of the world's most important engines of economic growth is the automotive industry. In every major country in the world, it is a vital sector of the economy. Over the past few decades, this sector has continued to grow and recorded a 30% increase. The automotive industry has not only given people their personal freedom and access to work and services, but also brought about improvements in the quality of roads and transport. The development of the oil sector was also a consequence.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Segmentation, By Material Type
8.1 Asbestos-based automotive brake linings
8.2 Non-Asbestos based automotive brake linings
9. Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel
9.1 OEM
9.2 Aftermarket
10. Global Automotive Brake Linings Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Passenger cars
10.2 Commercial vehicles
10.3 Electric Vehicles
11. Regional Analysis
Continued…!
Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1930
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram