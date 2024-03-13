WOO X Lists $AEVO on its Spot Market

SEYCHELLES, Mahé, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $AEVO on its spot market.



AEVO is a decentralized derivatives exchange focused on options trading. It utilizes a custom Ethereum Virtual Machine roll-up that settles on the Ethereum blockchain.

WOO X is hosting a campaign starting March 13, allowing participants to engage in various activities and win $AEVO tokens. Visit the $AEVO campaign on WOO X for more details and eligibility requirements.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact us: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.



