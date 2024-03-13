TVM Capital Life Science to Participate in LSI USA ’24 Emerging Medtech Summit 2024

TVM and Portfolio Companies Showcase Transformative Partnerships and Industry Trends in Panel discussions and Presentations

MUNICH, Germany and MONTREAL, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVM Capital Life Science (“TVM”), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced that the Company will participate in the sixth annual LSI USA ’24 Emerging Medtech Summit 2024, which brings together leading innovators, active investors and committed strategics from the medtech industry to partner and build next-generation healthcare technologies. The conference will take place March 18-22, 2024, in Dana Point, California, USA.



“Medtech innovation continues to be at the forefront of healthcare advancement, driving transformative changes in patient care, operational efficiency and cost reduction. As part of our commercial-stage medical technologies investment strategy, TVM seeks breakthrough solutions that align with emerging trends and could redefine the standard of care. We look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders at this year’s Emerging Medtech Summit and to exploring new opportunities with innovative entrepreneurs that could further enrich our portfolio,” said Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner.

TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, investing in differentiated medical technologies with commercial proof-of-concept and late clinical-stage therapeutics as well as financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages TVM’s strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. With its late-stage medtech investments, the Company focuses on innovative businesses from North America or the EU working to transform medical practice with their groundbreaking devices and technologies.

Dr. Sascha Berger, General Partner, emphasized: “Amidst the current hype surrounding artificial intelligence, it's highly gratifying to participate in investments that embody the true transformative potential of AI in healthcare. These technologies have the capability to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered, making it accessible and personalized. Medtech and AI present exciting opportunities for investors who are willing to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape. Our successful track record of collaborations in medical technologies underscores our commitment to foster partnerships and add value to cutting edge innovative ventures.”

TVM Participation:

Dr. Luc Marengère - The End of One Road and the Beginning of Another: Transitioning from Pre to Post FDA

March 20th | 5:10-5:50 pm PST | Track 2

Dr. Sascha Berger – Advent of AI: What Will it Take to Drive True Adoption in Clinical Workflows?

March 20th | 1:30-2:10 pm PST | Track 3

The following companies from TVM’s medtech commercial-stage portfolio will present at the summit:

Access Vascular, has developed and is commercializing award-winning intravenous catheters addressing the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade foreign body response and related complications.



Egg Medical, has developed and is commercializing a lab radiation protection system that dramatically reduces scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures. During an X-ray, radiation reflects off a patient and scatters to anyone else in the room, resulting in an increased risk of cancer chromosomal abnormalities, skin damage and eye injury for healthcare professionals. EGGNEST™ reduces scatter radiation exposure by 91% for the entire team without interrupting the workflow.

Kent Imaging, develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties and tracks the healing process. The company targets limb preservation and reconstructive surgical markets - areas with clear unmet need, as non-healing wounds are a major burden to patients and the healthcare system.

Vektor Medical, has developed and is commercializing an AI-based, non-invasive arrhythmia analysis technology, vMap, that enables physicians to pinpoint source locations rapidly and accurately for both focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias. The company aims to improve cardiac ablation outcomes, optimize workflows and increase procedural efficiency.



About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM is a leading international venture capital firm focused on investing in life science innovations. The company has a highly experienced transatlantic investment team and approximately $900 million under management. TVM’s portfolio focuses on therapeutics and medical technologies from North America and the EU that represent differentiated first-in-class or best-in-class assets with the potential to transform standard of care.

TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm’s strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. TVM also invests in differentiated commercial-stage medical technologies and late clinical-stage therapeutics.

With its late-stage investments, TVM focuses on differentiated medical technologies and health tech with commercial proof-of-concept, as well as late-stage therapeutics expected to quickly reach major development or regulatory milestones. This strategy has been validated through a number of companies in both Fund I and II and the Colucid Pharmaceuticals exit.

The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives.

For further information, please visit www.tvm-capital.com.