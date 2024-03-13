The Habit Burger Grill Introduces $6 Grown-Up Meal After Discovering Adults Secretly Love Kids' Menu Savings

A study found 75% of Americans support adults ordering from kids' menus, yet most are too embarrassed to do it. Today, the brand announced a $6 Grown-up Meal.

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill, known for its flame-fresh chargrilled Charburgers, signature sandwiches, salads, and shakes, has sponsored a study on Americans' dining habits amidst inflation. Conducted by OnePoll and surveying 2,000 adults nationwide, the study revealed a surprising trend: while 75 percent of Americans support adults ordering from kids' menus to save money, many feel too embarrassed to do so. In fact, only 20 percent reported they actually have ordered a kid’s meal for themselves. In response to these findings, Habit Burger has decided to cater to adults looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising portion size with its $6 Grown-Up Meal.



Commenting on the findings, Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger, remarked, "We've spotted a trend: Savvy adults covertly ordering off the kids' menu to manage expenses. But why the hush-hush? We say, own it! That's why we're flipping the script by allowing grownups to experience kids' meals, offering the savings of a kid’s meal without compromising on portion size. It’s guilt-free savings and grown-up-sized food. Why should kids have all the fun?"

Starting March 13 at participating locations, adults can now enjoy Habit Burger’s Grown-Up Meal, saying goodbye to the kid-sized portions and featuring a full-sized Charburger, small fries, regular drink, and of course, the mini gummy burger, all for just $6. The brand's famous Charburgers are expertly seared over an open flame, utilizing a precise balance of time, temperature, seasoning, and house-made spice. This chargrilling technique seals in the juices, resulting in a bold and distinctive smoky flavor.

In a fiercely competitive market where dining costs weigh heavily on American consumers' minds, the Grown-Up Meal at Habit Burger stands out. Despite its competitive price point, this meal maintains the high-quality standards that have made Habit Burger a trusted favorite in the fast-casual restaurant category.

"It’s tough out there right now and finding a meal that satisfies when it comes to quality and cost can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Hinchliffe. “We've stayed true to a simple philosophy: Consistently delivering fresh, chargrilled food at affordable, everyday value. It's not just about the meal; it's about an experience shared with friends or family that you can feel good about."

As inflation continues to rise, the study also found that a staggering two in three Americans (67 percent) feel guilty when dining out, identifying tightening budgets as a significant factor, with nearly a quarter (23 percent) reporting stress associated with dining out spending.

Recognizing what they call the “burden of adulting,” Habit Burger advocates for feel-good moments, offering a rare opportunity for adults to indulge in a stress-free dining experience. With the mantra "Eat Like Adults, Pay Like Kids," Habit Burger encourages grown-ups to unwind and savor a delicious meal without worrying about the bill. The $6 Grown-Up Meal, available for a limited time at select locations, is the brand’s solution to providing a much-needed break for adults seeking a great meal without financial strain.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.



Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants across 14 states and internally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com. www.habitburger.com.

