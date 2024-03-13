The impact of environmental factors on nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O) isotope effects during algal nitrate assimilation causes uncertainty in the field application of sedimentary N isotope records and nitrate isotopes to understand the marine nitrogen cycle. Ocean acidification is predicted to change nitrogen cycling including nitrate assimilation, but how N and O isotope effects during algal nitrate assimilation vary in response to changes in seawater pH and partial pressure CO 2 (pCO 2 ) remains unknown. We measured N and O isotope effects during nitrate assimilation and physiological states of the marine diatom Thalassiosira weissflogii and Synechococcus under different pH (8.1 or 7.8) and pCO 2 (400 or 800 μatm) conditions. Low pH and/or high pCO 2 equally decreased N and O isotope effects during nitrate assimilation by diatoms possibly due to reducing cellular nitrate efflux/uptake ratio and decreased isotope effects for nitrate uptake, whereas they did not affect those by Synechococcus with low intracellular nitrate concentration and limited nitrate efflux. Our results provide compelling experimental evidence showing different changes in N and O isotope effects during nitrate assimilation by marine eukaryotic and prokaryotic phytoplankton at low pH and/or high pCO 2 . These findings suggest new insight into environmental controls on variability in the isotope effect during algal nitrate assimilation, and have implications for improving a predictive understanding of N and O isotope tools in acidified oceans.

Chen Y., Yang J.-Y.T., Tang J.-M., Hong H., Kao S.-J., Dai, M & Shi D., in press. Changes in isotope fractionation during nitrate assimilation by marine eukaryotic and prokaryotic algae under different pH and CO2 conditions. Limnology and Oceanography. Article (subscription required).

