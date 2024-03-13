Meat Extract Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2.9 billion by 2031, Rising a CAGR 8.3%: Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The technological advancement allows manufacturers to produce and store meat for a longer duration. Additionally, the shelf-life of these products increases substantially. All these factors contribute toward the upliftment of the subject market, which causes the market under consideration to grow effectively.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The projected CAGR of the global meat extract market is 8.3%, which shall help the subject market reach a US$ 2.9 billion market valuation by 2031. However, it must be noted that the market valuation was US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. Various market forces have influenced the market to the mentioned market valuation.

People have become more health conscious. It has been believed that a balanced health can be achieved by acquiring a balanced diet. To achieve this, protein-rich diets have been preferred by consumers. This includes keto, paleo, and many other types of diets that require meat as the fundamental food. As a result, the subject market is driven heavily.

The demand for different taste foods has been increasing worldwide. This encourages local shoppers to manufacture meat as per the requirements of consumers. Consequently, a surge in demand for packaged meat products is observed. This is a key market driver driving the market under consideration.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49092

The storage and processing of the meat has become easier due to the upgradation of the technology. The availability of large-scale refrigerators enables manufacturers to store food products and increase their shelf-life. This is another market driver boosting the market growth.

Key Findings from the Market Report



The market segmentation of the global meat extract market, the form used, the type of the meat, and the end-user industry. Out of all the market segments, the powder form of the meat has been used widely to preserve and store meat products to increase their shelf-life. Also, it has become easier to carry these products, so this market segment has gained popularity.

According to the type of meat, chicken is one of the crucial verticals of the market segment. Chicken is often sold in various outlets, including hotels and local shops.

Similar to chicken, beef is also a popular market segment widely exploited in North America and Europe. It yields better profitability for both small-scale meat shoppers and large-scale hotels.

Food processing is a crucial vertical in the end-user industry market segment. Due to the advancement in the segment, the efforts required to process meat are reduced. This enhances the growth rate of the segment.

Regional Profile



Overall, meat consumption has been rising in North America. Red meat is more popular and is vastly consumed in the United States. Due to this, North America is the largest market shareholder in the global meat extract market.

The development of food and agriculture within various Asian countries helps the Asia Pacific region to contribute to the subject market. Therefore, this region has been contributing heavily to the market's growth.

Europe, the Middle East, and South America have been decent current trailers to the market growth.

Key Trends for the Meat Extract Market



Essentia launched edible cricket powder worldwide in September 2022. It allowed the food industry to get enriched with nutritious and eco-friendly protein content.

US $ 20 million was invested by JBS in July 2023. The main focus of this investment is to evolve in terms of technology to meet sustainability needs.

From January to March 2024, Colin Ingredients introduced a new range of meat and other food products. This expanded the growth opportunities for the business.

Competitive Landscape





Various competitors have been actively competing in the global meat extract market competition.

Colin Ingredients is one of the leading organizations known for its innovative food products. Aroma goat cheese, barbeque chocolate, etc., are some of its newly launched products.

Essentia offers various anti-aging products, along with different meat products. Also, it produces multiple oils used for cleansing and hair growth.

Carnad A/S is more famous for its seafood items. It also provides beef, lamb, pork, and chicken delicacies. Further, it operates in the powdered meat market segment.

Key Players



Carnad A/S

Colin Ingredients

JBS Global (UK)

NH Foods Australia

Essentia Protein Solutions

ARIAKE Japan Co. Ltd.

Meioh Bussan Co. Ltd.

Nikken Foods Co. Ltd.

Griffith Foods

Crescent Biotech

Givaudan

Neogen Corporation

A. Costantino & C. S.p.A

Kerry Group plc

Others

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49092

Market Segmentation

Form

Powder

Liquid

Granule

Paste

Meat Type

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Lamb

End Use

Food Processing

Lab Testing

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=49092<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Low-calorie Food Market - The low-calorie food market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach the valuation of US$ 10.4 by 2030.

APAC Pet Food Market - The global APAC Pet Food Market size was valued at US$ 428.8 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1.06 Bn by 2032 at 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: