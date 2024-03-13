MSX BY MICHAEL STRAHAN™ NAMED OFFICIAL OFF-FIELD APPAREL PARTNER OF THE UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Apparel and Lifestyle Brand co-founded by Michael Strahan to Create New Merchandise for UFL Athletes, Coaches, Broadcasters & Fans UFL & Michael Strahan™ to Develop Unique Digital Content to Engage Fans During Debut Season

New York, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK (March 13, 2024) – The United Football League (UFL) today announced a partnership with Michael Strahan™, the lifestyle brand founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer and award-winning journalist Michael Strahan with longtime business partner and SMAC Entertainment co-founder/CEO Constance Schwartz-Morini. The brand’s licensed apparel collection, MSX by Michael Strahan™ – known for licensed NFL and NHL merchandise – is now the Official Off-Field Apparel Partner of the UFL. As the Michael Strahan Brand approaches its 10th anniversary, this partnership marks the company’s first official league-level category designation.

The unique Official Off-Field Apparel Partner designation is reflective of Strahan’s iconic career. A legend on the football field, and now, paving a legendary business career off the field, the partnership reflects expertise across sports, media and apparel. The collaboration will come to life through several elements, including a merchandise collection, content development, fan engagement initiatives and more.

“Becoming the first Official Off-Field Apparel partner of the UFL is not just an opportunity to showcase our brand in a groundbreaking way, it also demonstrates the off-the-field opportunities and ventures players can have,” said Michael Strahan. “Our MSX by Michael Strahan™ line is known for its versatility, comfort and performance, and we combined those brand pillars with our signature styles to create exceptional collections to outfit their players, staff and fans for the 2024 season.”

“We are proud that MSX will serve as the league's first Official Off-Field Apparel Partner,” said Russ Brandon, President and CEO of the UFL. “Michael Strahan inspires millions of athletes who admire his business expertise and sense of style. By partnering with MSX, we are championing the hard work of an elite athlete who transitioned from the field to the boardroom, and we look good doing it.”

MSX and UFL: Merchandise for Game Day and Beyond

MSX by Michael Strahan™ and the UFL will debut a range of fan-ready styles for men and women, all inspired by timeless MSX best sellers, Michael’s favorites, and the UFL’s brand aesthetic. The versatile MSX x UFL collection consists of short and long sleeve t-shirts, tank tops, pants and shorts, sweatshirts and outerwear.

“We launched Michael Strahan™ in 2015 with a niche tailored apparel line and ever since, have sought growth via new categories and unique partnerships such as this amazing opportunity with the UFL,” added Koral Chen, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Licensing, SMAC Entertainment and Michael Strahan™. “As we approach our brand’s 10th anniversary, we’re excited to team up with the UFL on our beloved MSX styles and help them build the UFL community with engaging digital content and activations in their debut season.”

Styles are now available at The UFL Shop. On game days, additional exclusive offerings will be available in-venue via the 'MSX Fashion Pick of the Game.'

Michael Strahan™ to Support UFL on Fan Engagement Initiatives and Digital Content

The UFL and Michael Strahan™ will leverage SMAC Entertainment, the award-winning talent management, branding and production company founded by Schwartz-Morini and Strahan, to create cross-promotional digital and in-venue, experiential content to further engage fans during the debut season.

Additional partnership elements will consist of broadcast integrations, including the outfitting of all talent within the UFL Command Center, the home of the UFL’s real-time officiating

review process, in Michael Strahan™. The MSX by Michael Strahan™ brand will also be featured prominently in all UFL venues, including in lower-bowl and field-level signage.

The inaugural season of the UFL kicks off on March 30th.

###

About Michael Strahan™

Launched in 2015, Michael Strahan™ was founded on the belief that if you look good, you feel good, and if anyone has mastered the art of looking and feeling your best, it's Michael Strahan. The brand was developed from Michael's own need for outfits that were not only stylish and professional, but versatile and confidence-boosting for his active, on-the-go lifestyle and the many hats he wears - on and off camera, in business meetings, or spending time with family and friends. Over the years, Michael Strahan™ has expanded to over 50 categories including custom suiting, skin care, boys, pajamas, tuxedos, basics, and officially licensed league apparel for men, women, and more. For more information, visit: www.MichaelStrahan.com.

About the United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) is set to launch as the premier spring football platform, formed by the merging of the XFL and USFL in 2024. The UFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C.

