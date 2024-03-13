Leading European Data & AI consultancy, MIcompany launches expanded footprint and service offer under new Rewire brand
Data & AI professional services leader, MIcompany brings its expanded European footprint and services under the new Rewire name and brand.
Today, Rewire has announced the opening of its DACH headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, adding to its presence in the Netherlands and Israel, and further strengthening its ability to help clients become AI-native organizations.
Rewire CEO, Wouter Huygen, explains the transformation,
“The AI era has opened up unprecedented opportunities for business innovation. While many are excited by this promise, few are seeing the impact. Less than 1 in 10 large enterprises report realising significant value from their AI programs. As with all general purpose technologies, realizing the true potential of AI requires rewiring processes, capabilities, business models and entire organizations.
Over the past 15 years we’ve built our capabilities to translate AI’s potential into performance. This has seen us develop new offerings, such as GenAI services or our Optimization Engines and now, with our new DACH business, increasing our AI expertise and footprint. The MIcompany business had evolved significantly and it made sense to mark this evolution with the new Rewire name and a bold new purpose –using AI to answer ‘what if?’ with ‘we can’.”
Rewire is the AI partner to the leaders of tomorrow, with over 130 staff at offices in three countries and programs across 25 countries. It serves Europe’s largest and most dynamic organizations, including KPN, Nike, Brenntag, Rabobank, Adevinta, ABN AMRO and IKEA, delivering a 10X average program ROI and a combined bottom line impact to date of €1.2bn.
Former Bain & Co UK Managing Partner and now Rewire Chairman, Roger Siddle, elaborates, “Enterprises want to adopt, scale, and extract the unprecedented value that AI promises. They recognize that this requires deep, specialist capabilities that traverse processes, functions, and geographies. The launch of our DACH office and new brand makes an important statement of intent – that Rewire leads the European market regarding those strategic capabilities.”
Before joining Rewire, DACH Managing Partner, Christoph Sporleder led McKinsey Quantum Black, Germany. His fellow DACH Partner colleagues Amitai Golub, Philipp Diesinger (from the month of April), and Marco Thelen also bring prior experience as senior Data & AI leaders at McKinsey, BCG X and Accenture.
Sporleder concludes. “Both myself and the DACH team were drawn to how Rewire fuses AI into the DNA of organizations, creating and scaling self-learning systems that reinvent the very core of how they think, operate and innovate. But what really inspires and unites everyone at Rewire is the goal to go beyond delivering transformational programs that get clients to the cutting edge by strengthening their people and technology capabilities to ensure they stay there. This is truly unique and critical if we want to scale AI, transform entire organizations, and not just deliver a point solution.”
The new brand, expanded service offer and details of European locations can be found at rewirenow.com.
About Rewire
Rewire is Europe’s leading specialist Data & AI professional services company. It has been at the cutting-edge since its founding in 2006. Today it has over 130 staff providing a footprint spanning Benelux, DACH and Israel.
As Data & AI partner to the leaders of tomorrow, it counts Europe’s largest and most dynamic organizations amongst its client base, including the likes of KPN, Nike, Brenntag, Rabobank, Adevinta, ABN AMRO and IKEA.
Rewire operationalizes every aspect of Artificial Intelligence, from machine learning to Gen AI, to create AI-native organizations. By fusing AI into the DNA of organizations, it helps create and scale self-learning systems that reinvent the very core of how they think, operate, and innovate.
Alongside its Data & AI transformation services and Customizable Functional Solutions, Rewire strengthens critical Data & AI skillsets through its GAIN professional development academy.
By combining the strengths of Human and Artificial intelligence, Rewire enables client teams to continually advance performance to new, previously impossible horizons.
At a glance:
• Average project ROI of 10X
• Bottom line impact to date of €1.2bn
• Projects operational in over 25 countries
• 130 staff across a footprint spanning Benelux, DACH and Israel
