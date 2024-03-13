PRIB: Senate lauds athletes for bagging numerous medals in 19th Asian Games

PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2024 Senate lauds athletes for bagging numerous medals in 19th Asian Games The Senate adopted a resolution on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, commending and congratulating members of the Philippine team for their exemplary performance in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. Adopted was Senate Resolution No. 825, taking into consideration 30 other resolutions congratulating and commending the Philippine team and their coaching staff for bringing pride and honor to the country through their exemplary performance at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China last September 23 to October 8, 2023. "The Philippine delegation finished 17th overall and bagged four gold medals, two silver medals, and 12 bronze medals - an incredible and impressive feat that deserve our recognition," Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, who sponsored the resolution, said. The Asian Games is a continental multi-sport event held once every four years among Asian athletes. Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Committee on Sports and principal author of the resolution, said the national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, captured the country's first men's basketball gold medal since 1962. He said the team won over China in the semifinals, followed by a triumph against Jordan in the finals. According to Go, Ernest John Obiena secured the country's first gold medal in the 19th Asian Games by being the sole athlete to clear the 5.75m mark and set a new Asian Games record of 5.90m. Likewise, Margarita "Meggie' Ochoa and Annie Ramirez bagged two gold medals in the women's 48kgs and 57kgs Jiu-Jitsu competitions, respectively. "The hard work and sacrifices made by our athletes, coaches and support staff have resulted in a remarkable achievement for our nation. But beyond the medal count and rankings, what truly fills my heart with pride is the unbreakable Filipino spirit and the unity that these games had fostered among our people. The Asian Games had served as a platform for our nation to come together, support our athletes and celebrate our shared love for sports," Go said. He said the camaraderie, sportsmanship and unity displayed by the Philippine team and their competitors remind all of the power of sports to bridge the gaps and bring people together. "As a nation, we are committed to supporting and nurturing the talents of our athletes and recognize the need to invest in sports development and infrastructure and programs that will enable our athletes to continue excelling on the world stage," Go, who is also the vice-chairperson of the Committee on Finance, concluded. He said the Senate, on several occasions, paid tribute to outstanding Filipinos for their remarkable contribution, which gained them international recognition, thereby bringing glory and honor to the Philippines.