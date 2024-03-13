The 2024 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery Is Open—Enter Today

CONTACT:

Linda Verville: 603-271-2461

Henry Jones: 603-788-3164

March 13, 2024

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s 2024 moose hunt lottery is now open. Enter today for your chance at the adventure of a lifetime—hunting moose in the rugged woods of the Granite State. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire where you can enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery online or print out a mail-in application. You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.

Moose hunt lottery applications for 2024 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Standard Time on Friday, May 31. Applications can also be delivered to the Licensing Office at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, before 3:45 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 21.

Applicants can enter the moose hunt lottery once per year. A bonus-point system improves the chances for unsuccessful applicants who apply in each consecutive year. The point is earned for each year, and each point translates to a chance in the drawing. As an example, last year the overall odds of a resident applicant being drawn were 1 in 114, and resident applicants with a total of 20 points had a 1 in 39 chance of being drawn. For nonresidents, the odds were 1 in 477 overall and 1 in 178 for applicants with 20 points.

In 2023, a total of 5,950 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 33 permits. More than 1,190 people continued to accrue bonus points because they submitted an application for a point only to hold their already accrued points. Hunters from six other states won permits in the 2023 lottery.

While people travel from all over the country to take part in the New Hampshire moose hunt, the majority of permits, almost 85%, are awarded to Granite State residents. The number of permits available to nonresidents is capped, based on the prior year’s sales of nonresident hunting licenses.

The number of moose hunting permits that will be offered this fall is detailed in the 2024 Moose Hunting Season and Management document. To learn more about moose hunting in the Granite State visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/moose-hunting-new-hampshire. Thirty-three either-sex moose permits will be issued through the lottery: WMU A1, 2 permits; A2, 8 permits; B, 7 permits; C1, 3 permits; C2, 5 permits; D1, 3 permits; L, 3 permits; and M, 2 permits. This year’s hunt will run from October 19–27.

New Hampshire has had an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country. The state’s current moose population is estimated to be about 3,000 animals. The annual harvest of moose provides valuable information on the physical condition and productivity of moose and provides a unique recreational opportunity.