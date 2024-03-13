Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes

MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the STACR trusts identified in the table below (each, a “Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated March 6, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated March 6, 2024 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $1.49 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust (if

applicable) CUSIP Number

(Rule 144a /

Regulation S) ISIN Number

(Rule 144a /

Regulation S) Original

Principal

Amount Percentage of

Original Principal

Amount Tendered

and Accepted1 Original Principal

Amount

Tendered and

Accepted2 STACR 2017-DNA2 B-1 N/A 3137G0PR4 / N/A US3137G0PR43 / N/A $57,620,333 28.48 % $ 16,410,333 STACR 2018-DNA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-DNA3 35563WBD5 / N/A US35563WBD56 / N/A $31,585,000 26.12 % 8,249,115 STACR 2019-DNA4 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4 35565ABD1 / N/A US35565ABD19 / N/A $16,750,000 97.01 % 16,250,000 STACR 2019-FTR2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-FTR2 35564WBD4 / N/A US35564WBD48 / N/A $40,250,000 32.30 % 13,000,000 STACR 2019-HQA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA1 35563MBD7 / N/A US35563MBD74 / N/A $81,400,000 15.45 % 12,580,000 STACR 2019-HQA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA3 35564XBD2 / N/A US35564XBD21 / N/A $43,290,791 100.00 % 43,290,791 STACR 2019-HQA4 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-HQA4 35565CBD7 / N/A US35565CBD74 / N/A $25,355,234 100.00 % 25,355,234 STACR 2019-HRP1 M-3 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HRP1 35564RBF0 / N/A US35564RBF01 / N/A $15,290,000 100.00 % 15,290,000 STACR 2020-DNA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA3 35565WBD3 / N/A US35565WBD39 / N/A $ 250,000,000 98.80 % 247,000,000 STACR 2020-DNA5 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA5 35566AAH2 / N/A US35566AAH23 / N/A $ 308,000,000 92.51 % 284,934,000 STACR 2020-DNA6 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA6 35566CAH8 / N/A US35566CAH88 / N/A $ 208,000,000 98.32 % 204,500,000 STACR 2020-HQA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA3 35565MBD5 / N/A US35565MBD56 / N/A $ 225,000,000 100.00 % 225,000,000 STACR 2020-HQA5 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA5 35565TAH2 / N/A US35565TAH23 / N/A $ 375,000,000 100.00 % 375,000,000 Total $ 1,486,859,473

1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

2 For STACR 2019-DNA4 B-1, STACR 2019-HQA3 B-1, STACR 2020-DNA5 M-2, STACR 2020-DNA6 M-2,STACR 2020-HQA3 B-1 and STACR 2020-HQA5 M-2, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $3,000,000, $33,346,791, $7,250,000, $12,251,000, $47,684,000 and $4,500,000, respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the guaranteed delivery deadline. The guaranteed delivery deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Friday, March 15, 2024, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Nomura Securities International, Inc. are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Nomura Securities International, Inc. at (212) 667-2159. Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer-manager or any affiliate of a dealer-manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer-manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

