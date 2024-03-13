Submit Release
Toro Corp. Announces Availability of its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO), (“Toro” or the “Company”), an international energy transportation services company, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.torocorp.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by sending an email to ir@torocorp.com

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of tankers and LPG carriers that carry crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical gases worldwide. Toro Corp. currently owns a fleet of five vessels with an aggregate capacity of 0.1 million dwt, which consists of one Handysize tanker and four 5,000 cbm LPG carriers.

Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TORO”.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.torocorp.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Toro Corp.
Email: ir@torocorp.com

 


