Zefiro Methane Corp. Board of Directors Member Catherine Flax Delivers Remarks at Wall Street Green Summit

In an address at the New York City-based event, Ms. Flax underscored the nationwide public health threat posed by unplugged oil & gas wells and highlighted Zefiro’s unique ability to help address this legacy issue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) board of directors member Catherine Flax served as a featured speaker at this week’s Wall Street Green Summit in New York City. The event, which was held at The Cornell Club in midtown Manhattan, was organized to highlight unique opportunities throughout the energy sector that promote a more sustainable future. Zefiro also hosted a cocktail reception at the historic venue following the conclusion of the day’s official programming for key stakeholders and conference attendees.

During her remarks, Ms. Flax outlined the public health threat posed by the nationwide proliferation of orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells. According to the latest expert estimates, there are millions of these sites throughout the U.S., with the potential for many to be unplugged. Ms. Flax also underscored Zefiro’s industry-leading efforts to forge a diverse portfolio of carbon credits that are directly linked to the ongoing plugging projects the Company is conducting across the country.





Pictured: Zefiro’s Catherine Flax addresses attendees of the Wall Street Green Summit on March 12, 2024

“Too many American homes, schools, hospitals, and other staples of our everyday lives are uncomfortably close to a potentially hazardous unplugged oil or gas well,” said Catherine Flax, Board of Directors Member, Zefiro Methane Corp. “As the only entity in the energy sector that combines the hard work in the field, experience in the oil and gas industry, and the know-how to define a growing portion of the energy commodities marketplace, I firmly believe that Zefiro’s truly comprehensive business structure will have an outsized impact on addressing this national public health problem.”

Ms. Flax’s speech was the latest in a series of public speaking engagements that Zefiro’s senior leadership team has undertaken, including Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Office Talal Debs’ appearance at the United Nations’ COP 28 Conference, to highlight the Company’s expanding field operations and discuss how the energy industry can help combat this legacy issue.

“Since Zefiro’s inception, our team has worked tirelessly to build an expansive portfolio of projects and help establish a marketplace that is on the leading edge of innovation,” said Talal Debs, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zefiro Methane Corp. “Addressing this national issue requires big, bold solutions, and our efforts to forge the industry’s first comprehensive service provider will help more long-affected communities remediate these potentially dangerous sites.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

