Soft Glow SPF 50+ Wins Best in Finished Formula-Prestige Category at 2024 Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies Corporation, today announced that market-ready product Soft Glow SPF 50+ featuring Solésence Kleair™ technology won the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards in the Finished Formulas – Prestige category. This win marks the second Allē Award that Solésence Beauty Science has received. In 2022, their Solésence Kleair™ technology won the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards in the Sun/Light Protection category.



Soft Glow SPF 50+ is a featherweight serum that contains non-nano, mineral-based, broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen that protects the skin from 98%+ of UV radiation and reduces pollution-induced free radicals by over 85% while protecting against blue light (HEVL). The formula also contains antioxidants such as Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, and Tocopherol.

“According to Mintel, 79% of consumers are regularly wearing makeup with SPF and 89% of consumers want to keep their makeup looking as natural as possible. At Solésence, we are bringing the future of beauty to skincare and makeup with products that offer powerful protection while allowing the natural skin to shine,” says Kevin Cureton, COO. “Soft Glow SPF 50+ is a perfect example of a product that follows the skinification trend in makeup by offering a fun, multi-functional makeup product that contains skincare claims and ingredients.”

The C&T Allē Awards, presented by C&T and parent company Allured Business Media, bring behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight. The Allēs honor the scientific discipline, formulating skills, resourcefulness, and creativity of innovators throughout the cosmetic product development process.

“At Solésence, we’re honored to be recognized for our innovative market-ready products and formulas,” said CEO, Jess Jankowski. “Our award-winning SPF technology platforms allow us unlimited product innovation and we are excited to continue to develop new technologies for powerful skin protection to reach our vision to enhance people's lives through healthy skin.”

Soft Glow SPF 50+ is available through Solésence market-ready products. These include Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+ , winner of the 2022 Cosmopack North America Formulation Award, Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+ , winner of the 2023 Cosmopack North America Formulation Award, and Lip Oil SPF 40+ , among others. More information about Solésence, their proprietary technologies, paths to market, and product offerings, can be found on their website .

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com , a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com , is a leading innovator in mineral-based and scientifically driven healthcare solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

