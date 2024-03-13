NFL Running Back Nyheim Hines Supports Nation's Largest St. Patrick’s Day Fundraising Campaign to Benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association

Hines continues his role as the 2024 MDA National Spokesperson and joins thousands of retail locations nationwide to support MDA Shamrocks fundraising campaign throughout March and proudly wears MDA Shamrocks t-shirt in support of online fundraising for the campaign.

New York, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced its continued partnership with Nyheim Hines -- an NFL running back who has agreed to a new contract to play for the Cleveland Browns -- to serve as the 2024 MDA National Spokesperson, heading into the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day fundraising campaign, MDA Shamrocks. The campaign includes thousands of retail locations across the country raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases to benefit the organization's mission. Hines proudly wears the 2024 limited edition MDA Shamrocks t-shirt designed by MDA Board member Matthew Plummer who lives with neuromuscular disease. People donating $35 or more will receive the limited-edition t-shirt. Donations may be made at MDA.org/Shamrocks2024. Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families who live with a neuromuscular disease.

With family members who live or have lived with muscular dystrophy, Hines continues to generate awareness and raise critical funds for the neuromuscular disease community.

"It's truly humbling to continue to raise awareness for the neuromuscular disease community through the mission of Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA Shamrocks campaign is iconic and I’m proud to be part of this campaign raising funds to support research, care, and advocacy for the organization and to continue in my role as the 2024 MDA National Spokesperson," stated Nyheim Hines, NFL Running Back. "This cause holds profound significance for my family. Witnessing my mother's journey with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy reinforces the importance of the MDA's community, offering invaluable support and fostering hope for advancements in treatment, enhanced care, and a more promising tomorrow. When we raise our voices together, lives are transformed. Working together we can move further faster for the neuromuscular disease community.”

"For more than four decades, the MDA Shamrocks campaign has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and funded innovative research, care, and life-changing experiences such as MDA Summer Camp," said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are extremely grateful to have Nyheim Hines participating in these efforts. It’s our privilege to collaborate with Nyheim to bring the fruits of our mission to his family and millions more across the country."

MDA Public Service announcement featuring Nyheim Hines

View Platinum Marcom/AMCP award winning Public Service Announcements by MDA National Spokesperson Nyheim Hines here.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Mary Fiance, National Vice President, Strategic Communications Muscular Dystrophy Association press@mdausa.org