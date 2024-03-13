Femasys to Participate in Fireside Chat to Discuss the Infertility Treatment Landscape on March 21, 2024

-- CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick and Chief Medical Officer James Liu to Join Jones Trading Analyst Catherine Novack in a Conversation on Current Treatment Options in Infertility Including FemaSeed® at 1PM ET --



ATLANTA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company focused on meeting the significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces it will participate in a Fireside Chat with Jones Trading Analyst Catherine Novack to discuss the current treatment landscape for infertility treatment in women. Those interested in attending the event, which will be held virtually on March 21, 2024 at 1PM ET, may register here.

Femasys CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick and Chief Medical Officer James Liu, M.D. will focus on the current treatment options in the infertility services market, including Femasys’ FDA-authorized FemaSeed device for intratubal insemination. During the event, speakers will also examine emerging trends and technology that have contributed to the growing utilization of assisted reproductive technology (ART), as well as headwinds such as rising costs of IVF in the current climate.

Ms. Lee-Sepsick is the founder of Femasys and has nearly three decades of experience as a senior executive in the medical technology industry. She is the lead inventor of the technologies at Femasys and remains committed to advancing much needed technology in women’s health. Prior to his role at Femasys, Dr. Liu has served as Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University Hospital Health System, the Chair, Department of Reproductive Biology at Case Western Reserve University, and the Division Head, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Cincinnati.

About FemaSeed

FemaSeed® is an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm to the fallopian tube where conception occurs. It is intended to enhance natural fertilization and provide a first-line treatment option for those seeking pregnancy. FemaSeed is less invasive and more affordable than assisted reproduction procedures, such as IVF or ICSI. FemaSeed achieved U.S. FDA clearance (September 2023) and regulatory approval in Canada (April 2023) for patients seeking insemination. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Femasys completed a pivotal clinical trial (LOCAL trial) for those seeking intratubal insemination with a specific focus on male factor infertility, a contributing factor in approximately 40-50% of infertility cases. Top-line data from this study is planned for release first quarter 2024 and will support the commercial launch targeted for the first half of 2024.

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared, innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. Femasys’ FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. Femasys’ FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com , or follow us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our ability to commercialize our product candidates, or the effect of delays in commercializing; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gene Mannheimer

IR@femasys.com