NeuroMetrix announces that over 2000 patients with fibromyalgia have been prescribed Quell® Fibromyalgia

WOBURN, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) today announced that over 2000 fibromyalgia patients have been prescribed Quell Fibromyalgia since its strategic commercial launch in December 2022.

“We have been pleased by the positive response to Quell Fibromyalgia from providers taking care of patients with fibromyalgia during our strategic launch phase,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “This early adoption affirms the need for novel clinical options to support fibromyalgia patients.”

Dr. Anjuli Desai, dual board certified in Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, commented, "Quell Fibromyalgia has been the treatment option that I have been awaiting for fibromyalgia. It offers me a medication free, safe and effective treatment for a chronic condition that has proven to be a challenge to manage in the past.”

Dr. Jeremy Adler, COO of Pacific Pain Medicine Consultants, stated that “For patients with Fibromyalgia, navigating treatments can be overwhelming, costly and carry significant side effects. It is great to have a non-medication option, backed by data, that may provide needed relief. In my practice, we have even had some patients report they were able to reduce pain with Quell Fibromyalgia that medications have never helped before."

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations

The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The Product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings. For more information visit QuellFibromyalgia.com.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation platform that is covered by 27 issued U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps and the Quell Health Cloud. Quell is indicated to help reduce fibromyalgia symptoms in patients with high pain sensitivity and to reduce lower extremity chronic pain.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and commercializes neurotechnology devices to address unmet needs in the chronic pain and diabetes markets. The Company's products are wearable or hand-held medical devices enabled by proprietary consumables and software solutions that include mobile apps, enterprise software and cloud-based systems. The Company has two commercial brands. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation platform. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care screening test for peripheral neuropathy. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

