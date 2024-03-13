Mesa Launches Dogs in Paris Collection - A Line of Framed Dog Photography

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa, the company known for capturing the heartfelt moments of man's best friend, today announced the launch of its new ‘Dogs in Paris’ line, a series of stunning photographs featuring playful pooches against the backdrop of Paris's most iconic landmarks.

Aimed at dog lovers and Paris enthusiasts alike, this unique collection immortalizes the adventurous spirit of canine companions as they explore the City of Lights. From a proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower to a charming scene in front of a Boulangerie, each photo tells a story that is both whimsical and heartwarming.

The photographs are paired with cheeky descriptions, intended not only to capture the imagination but also to incite a chuckle and a sense of wanderlust.

What's more, the convenience of having these delightful images framed can't be understated. Crafted with high-quality wooden frames, each piece is an effortless addition to any home decor. They're shipped ready to hang, so customers can immediately convert their living spaces into an exhibition of joy and jet-setting dogs.

The full collection is now available for viewing and purchase at hello-mesa.com. Don't miss out on the chance to take a piece of Paris and the magic of dogs home with you.

About Mesa

Mesa is a creative collective that specializes in dog photos through engaging products, including jigsaw puzzles. Elevating the everyday life of dog lovers with innovative offerings, Mesa believes in the joy, companionship, and inspiration that our furry friends bring to the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/311f340a-ef4d-4ce3-bb42-29d4a3fcfad2

For further inquiries, please contact: info@hello-mesa.com