United Water Restoration Group of Arlington Announce Recent Exponential Growth

Arlington, Texas – United Water Restoration Group of Arlington, a full-service remediation and restoration company, is thrilled to announce its recent exponential growth which has led to the expansion of its local business in Arlington into a franchise with offices located all around the country.

With over 15 years of earning a reputation in Arlington as the water damage restoration experts in the area, United Water Restoration Group of Arlington, led by industry expert Vincent Thomas, has shown a steadfast dedication to providing a top-notch service for both residential and commercial properties. Despite the company’s franchise expansion, United Water Restoration Group of Arlington endeavors to continue delivering the same level of attention to detail, family values, and professionalism that its local customers expect.

“Our mission is clear,” says Vincent Thomas, owner of United Water Restoration Group of Arlington. “We aim to provide our clients with the most thorough and professional restoration services available, delivered with empathy and understanding. We understand the stress and trauma that come with property damage, which is why we strive to be more than just a service provider – we are a partner in recovery.”

United Water Restoration Group stands out in the restoration industry by offering a comprehensive suite of services. Specializing primarily in water damage restoration, the company offers water mitigation, extraction, removal, damage repair, and cleanup, along with sewage backup solutions. Beyond water-related services, the team is also proficient in fire and mold damage restoration, as well as trauma cleanup, ensuring a one-stop solution for all restoration needs.

At the heart of the company is Vincent Thomas, a former insurance adjuster who turned his expert eye towards the restoration industry. With his unique background, Thomas recognized a critical gap in the market – the unnecessary involvement of public adjusters and the frequent employment of underqualified contractors. His solution was to establish United Water Restoration Group, a company grounded in integrity, expertise, and customer-focused service.

Unlike many competitors, United Water Restoration Group prides itself on its team of professionals, who are not only highly skilled but also accredited by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). This ensures that every job meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

For those facing fire, mold damage, or water damage Arlington and surrounding areas, United Water Restoration Group offers not just restoration services but peace of mind. With a focus on quality, integrity, and efficiency, Vincent Thomas and his team are set to redefine the standards of the restoration industry.

