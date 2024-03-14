Actual SEO Media, Inc. Discusses How to Look for an Internet Marketing Agency

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Knowing what questions to ask and anticipate how they should answer is some what of a chess game. The right marketing company will how to help their client hit their mark.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies today need to look for the best ways to advertise their business. More and more companies are popping up, especially online, and it is important to stand out from the crowd. One of the most beneficial and effective ways to market is through digital marketing, such as search engine optimization. It targets the proper audiences, can reach any location, and is more cost-effective than traditional advertising. The catch is finding a marketing company that knows what they are doing and does not take shortcuts that undermine a company's bottom line.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. wants to inform audiences of the difference between a good marketing company and one to stay away from. Knowing how to choose the right marketing company can mean the difference between getting new customers and watching a website sink to the bottom. They are open to answer any further questions any potential client may have, as well as any future business prospects.



What Does a Marketing Company Do?

Each marketing company is a little different, and they can specialize in different areas. Some specialize in video creation; others focus on pay-per-click campaigns.

Some of these companies, such as Actual SEO Media, Inc., focus heavily on search engine optimization (SEO), which boosts a website's visibility on search engines like Google. Many of them can create websites from scratch, improve upon an existing one, and write new and interesting content related to the business. They should be able to perform keyword research and look at competing companies to help give their clients a competitive edge. The main goal of SEO and any SEO-focused digital marketing company is to get its client's website to the top of the first page on a search engine's results page (SERP).



Why is Search Engine Optimization so Important?

Those looking to grow their company need to invest in SEO. Without it, it would be almost impossible for clients and customers to find businesses. SEO has become Google's way of organizing all the content people put on the Internet. Those who have the best SEO will be at the top of their results page. This lets users know, "Hey, this is a good and trustworthy site to use."

Today, consumers prefer to start their shopping for products and services online rather than waste time, money, and gas traveling around looking for what they need. The incentive to boost one's company website on the Internet is higher than ever.

Not only is advertising online cheaper, but it is also much easier to reach an audience nationally or even globally than traditional advertising. Commercials on television or the radio can easily cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and, sometimes, millions. SEO can cost almost nothing. It does not cost anything to post something on the Internet. The only thing people would be spending their money on is the team or company that would handle their campaign.



Finding the Right Internet Marketing Team

In order to find the right marketing team, it's important to know what questions to ask. Looking for a marketing company is no different than interviewing a new employee. There is work history, past clients, references, and a discussion of their skills by presenting certain issues or scenarios. Therefore, knowing what questions to ask and how to phrase them properly can give great insight into whether or not a particular marketing team is a good fit.

Questions #1- What approach is taken for keyword research, and how are keywords chosen for targeting on a website?

Knowing how to find the right keywords is one of the most important jobs of a marketing company. Creating content for incorrect keywords is like placing a billboard for winter coats on a tropical island — it's visible but utterly irrelevant to the passersby. When companies target the wrong audience, they can get seen as being spammy and not trustworthy. Trustworthiness is something Google focuses heavily on. If Google deems a site not trustworthy, its ranking will drop, thus losing potential customers.

Good marketing companies will use tools such as SEMrush, Google Search Console, and other up-to-date tools to find keywords a particular company is showing up for organically. However, experienced marketing agencies, like Actual SEO Media, Inc., take it a step further with negative keywords.

Negative keywords are keywords that do not pertain to a particular ad. For instance, a plumbing company that offers plumbing services may not want to show up for "how to" keywords that teach people how to fix their own plumbing problems. This is an essential step that many marketing companies miss.

Question #2- Can case studies or examples of previous work and the achieved results for clients be provided?

This is an obvious question to many, but incredibly important. Asking for a portfolio of sorts, regardless of the services, can tell so much about a company. If a marketing company does not have a portfolio of any kind, it can say a couple of things. It can either say they are so new, they don't have any clients yet, or they are a company with many unhappy customers. Either way, consider looking elsewhere.

Trustworthy marketing companies will be open and honest about their portfolio and client base. Most of the time, marketing companies such as Actual SEO Media, Inc. will have their clients and testimonials presented on their site, ready for potential clients to peruse.

Question #3- How is progress communicated and reported? What do the reports include?

Business owners are very familiar with progress reports and trackers. It is the only way companies know where to grow and which areas not to invest in. Marketing is no different. Companies need to be aware of their marketing progress.

Good marketing companies will provide regular progress reports to their clients and work with them on the next steps. Typically, marketing companies will provide reports from Google Search Console and SEMrush. However, agencies such as Actual SEO Media, Inc. will also provide their own reports alongside Google and SEMrush to offer a more comprehensive report on a client's progress. Furthermore, they will walk their clients through the report so that clients know exactly how well their campaign is doing.

Question #4- Does a marketing company have to be in the local vicinity?

No, they do not. A marketing company can operate from just about anywhere. The trick is that a marketing company has to be able to help market their client's company anywhere where the client wants to target.

For instance, Actual SEO Media, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. However, they are able to offer services in other states such as Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and even California. Not only can they reach clients outside their city limits, but they can help their clients reach their target audience on a global scale.

Question #5- Does the company operate with an in-house team, or do they outsource their work?

Many companies today have decided to take the outsourcing route. It can be cheaper in many aspects, but outsourcing has its drawbacks. When it comes to customer service, outsourcing is a huge drawback. For instance, sometimes clients need to speak with their marketing team's web designer, but getting a hold of them is difficult because their web developer is in another country. This can cause problems to be solved at a much slower pace, which, in the world of SEO, can be detrimental to a website's ranking.

Companies such as Actual SEO Media, Inc. use in-house teams to handle everything from keyword research and web development to content creation. Clients are able to regularly meet with the team, quickly solve problems, and provide immediate support their clients may need.



How to Spot a Dishonest Marketing Agency

Knowing what digital marketing companies can offer their clients is important. However, there are a few questions everyone should ask a marketing company to know what to avoid. There are far too many agencies out there looking to take advantage of businesses using unsavory tactics. These are called black hat SEO companies, and if one is not careful, their site can incur a lot of damage and costly fees due to these types of tactics.

Black Hat SEO is a term used when tactics are used to trick the search engine's algorithm into making it think the site is good when it's not. Tactics such as cloaking, keyword stuffing, link farming, and doorway pages are all examples of black hat SEO. These methods might work at first, but in the end, a website will get penalized, its ranking can drop for indefinite amounts of time, and the owner of the site could get fined depending on the severity of the penalty.

Here are a few questions to ask that can tip someone off on whether or not they are dealing with an honest company or not:

-Question #1- Can the marketing company describe what methods they use and how they comply with Google's Webmaster Guidelines?

-Question #2- How does the company go about improving the ranking of a website?

-Question #3- What is the agency's approach to automated content or tools in an SEO strategy?

-Question #4- How does the company handle website optimization for mobile sites?

-Question #5- How does the marketing company handle websites that have penalties?

These questions require in-depth answers that will either display the marketing agency's competence or uncover their lack of experience and dishonesty. Marketing agencies that talk around a direct answer usually have something to hide. A trustworthy and honest company will offer detailed solutions and may even provide examples of how they have helped a past client.

One last question to ask any marketing company is whether the company can guarantee their client's quick success to the top of the SERPs. If they answer yes, immediately turn around and walk out the door. Any company promising immediate results is not a company worth trusting. Marketing takes time; in fact, it can take months. This is just the nature of the beast, and there is no honest way of getting around it. However, sometimes the best things take longer to cook. Companies that take the time to invest in their SEO and marketing campaigns the right way will have a greater chance of gaining a steady flow of life-long customers.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in content writing and web design. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com."

