Navitas “Electrify Our World™” at Asia’s Premier Charging Expo

Next-gen GaN and SiC power electronics enable ultra-fast charging for mobile, EV and industrial applications

TORRANCE, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced its participation in the forthcoming 2024 Asia Charging Expo (ACE) in Shenzhen, China, from March 20th to 22nd, 2024. Visitors will explore the latest advances in GaN and SiC toward a fully-electrified "Planet Navitas" and the transition from fossil fuels.

Navitas will introduce the latest GaNFast™ and GeneSiC™ products to the audience in China for the first time, including: GaNSense™ half-bridge power ICs with application-specific features and higher power ratings, Gen-3 Fast SiC power FETs for high-power and higher-speed performance, and the world’s most protected GaN power devices - GaNSafe™.

Teaming up with UGREEN, Navitas will showcase a variety of UGREEN fast chargers featuring GaNFast power ICs, including the adorable and popular 30W and 65W Nexode Robot chargers, 100W Nexode Magsafe Charger Stand, and high-power 300W Nexode 5-port Desktop Charging Station. Many more GaNFast™ chargers will be displayed for visitors to experience the lightning speed of GaNFast charging.

Ye Hu, Navitas' Technical Marketing Manager, will deliver a keynote presentation titled "A New Chapter in GaN: Navitas' Integrated Drive and Loss-less Current Sensing GaNSense™ Half-bridge Solution" as part of the exposition’s World GaN Conference on March 22nd.

ACE 2024 will be held at Hall 6, Futian Convention and Exhibition Center, Shenzhen, China from March 20th to 22nd. Visitors to "Planet Navitas" (booth B57-B60) will meet experienced Navitas engineers to explore the power of next-gen power semiconductors for leading-edge applications. Navitas sales and distribution partners will also provide on-site support.

“The Asia Charging Expo is a critical event in the power electronics industry - gathering key experts from mobile, EV and industrial companies - and we are delighted to be part of it again to present our latest GaN and SiC technology,” said Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “Our latest, advanced GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies bring revolutionary fast-charging capabilities to industry-leading Chinese customers.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2024. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

