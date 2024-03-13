PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Extends Exclusive Rights and Distribution Agreement With A+E Networks for "Cold Case Files" and "I Survived" Podcasts

Network Will Expand Relationship and Launch Two New Podcasts “American Justice” and “City Confidential” Marking the 28th and 29th New Podcasts Added In Current Fiscal Year, Bringing Total Number of Podcasts to 184

Combined Downloads for 9 Seasons of “Cold Case Files” and 3 Seasons of “I Survived” at Nearly 150 Million Across More Than 580 Episodes and 300 Hours of Content

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), which owns ~73% of the PODC outstanding common stock, announced today that it has extended its agreement with A+E Networks for the exclusive sales and distribution rights to popular true crime podcasts “Cold Case Files” and “I Survived.” As part of the agreement, the two thriving media companies will expand their relationship and introduce two new podcasts based on A&E’s long-running television programs, “American Justice” and “City Confidential.”

Show descriptions:

Cold Case Files

There are over 100,000 cold cases in America, and only about 1% are ever solved. Based on the iconic, Emmy-nominated series on A&E, this show examines the twists and turns of one murder case that remained unsolved for years, and the critical element that heated it up, leading to the evidence that finally solved it. With recent advancements in technology and the methods used to solve these cases, as well as the unwavering dedication of victims’ families, law enforcement and the public, “Cold Case Files” explores the cases that defied the odds. Cold Case Files is hosted by Paula Barros.

I Survived

What is it like to face death and make it out alive? Based on the groundbreaking A&E television series, “I Survived” documents harrowing stories of human endurance. In their own words, survivors recall how they overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever.

American Justice

Based on the long-running A&E series, “American Justice” looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system, and from the first-hand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. Each story reveals how our justice system works, and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.

City Confidential

Based on the A&E series, “City Confidential” tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together first-hand accounts and archival footage to explore the crime and its outcome.

“PodcastOne is proud of our long term multiyear relationship with A+E Networks that has grown with 9 seasons of the smash podcast hit Cold Case Files, 3 incredible seasons of fan favorite I Survived and now with two more A&E properties, American Justice and City Confidential. Our listeners love these podcasts and our network team loves working with A&E as do our advertisers. It’s a fantastic relationship and we are looking forward to more great successes together,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-founder of PodcastOne.

“We are delighted to build upon our successful partnership with PodcastOne, which not only continues to extend the reach of our most popular properties on the PodcastOne platform but will now expand our collaboration with two captivating new series, American Justice and City Confidential. As success begets success, this new agreement highlights the unwavering passion audiences have for A+E Networks’ brands and series that resonate around the globe,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HISTORY.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Varnamtown, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, including the spin-out of LiveOne’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne and/or its other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Special Financial Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

ABOUT A+E

A+E is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E®, Lifetime®, The HISTORY® Channel, LMN®, FYI,® and VICE TV®. A+E Networks’ portfolio extends across platforms and genres with a scripted production division, A+E Studios®; unscripted production teams, A+E Factual Studios™ and independent film unit, A&E IndieFilms®. A+E’s Global Content Sales and International teams extend the breadth of A+E’s vast and quality library of content across the entire multiplatform ecosystem, from Owned and Operated SVODs; to the AVOD and FAST Channel universe and through compelling podcasts; and A+E International includes A+E-branded channels around the world, content licensing; and a prolific scripted/unscripted co-production business. A+E’s content reaches more than 414 million households in 200 territories in 40 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst.

Press Contacts:

For PodcastOne

310-246-4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com