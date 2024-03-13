United Community earns Cigna Healthy Workforce Gold recognition

GREENVILLE, S.C., UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community has been named a gold-level recipient of Cigna’s coveted 2023 Healthy Workforce Designation, which is based on multiple assessments of the bank’s commitment to providing a sustainable, healthy work culture.

Each year, Cigna evaluates organizations’ leadership, resources and support in promoting employee well-being. Measures include worksite policies and accommodations that foster safe and healthy outcomes for employees. United was awarded “gold,” the highest level of achievement. Out of 195 organizations recognized, United is one of only five banks to receive this honor.

“United is proud to be recognized by Cigna for our commitment to having a healthy work culture,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Holly Berry. “People are the heart of our brand, and integral to building the financial well-being of the communities and clients we serve. I’d like to acknowledge and thank the entire human resources team, for their accomplishments in making this a great place for great people to work.”

This is the most recent of many accolades the bank has received, including American Banker naming United one of the “Best Banks to Work For” in 2023. It was the seventh year in a row that United received this recognition. United was one of only three banks on the 2023 list with more than $25 billion in assets.

In addition, this spring United is set to open its new headquarters in Greenville, S.C., bringing with it an astounding $65 million in economic impact. The building will be one of the first in the state to adhere to the WELL Building Standard which aims to advance employee health through design, protocols and procedures that support well-being.



About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. United was recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for Overall Satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. United Community was also recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America and named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.



