$344.07+ Bn U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size to Grow at 13.4% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 | Transforming Patient Care

US Healthcare IT Market Size 2024

The need for better population health management and patient outcomes is driving the healthcare IT market in the US.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ช๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ & ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก & ๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ & ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ž ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐“ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐“ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ. ๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ฌ ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐๐ข๐š๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐›๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฒ๐ž๐ญ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž. ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž (๐€๐ˆ) ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š ๐ง๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, โ€œU.S. Healthcare IT Market By Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services) and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.โ€ According to the report, the U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size was valued at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass around USD 344.07 billion by 2030, with a registered CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The U.S. Healthcare IT (Information Technology) market refers to the sector within the healthcare industry focused on the development, implementation, and utilization of technology solutions to improve the delivery of healthcare services, enhance patient outcomes, and streamline administrative processes. Here's a breakdown of key aspects of the U.S. Healthcare IT market:

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5070

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž'๐ฌ ๐š ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’. ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐“ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

๐Ÿ”ฐElectronic Health Records (EHR): EHR systems are central to the U.S. Healthcare IT market. They allow healthcare providers to digitize patient medical records, including medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, and test results. EHR systems aim to improve care coordination, enhance patient safety, and facilitate information exchange among healthcare providers.

๐Ÿ”ฐHealth Information Exchange (HIE): HIE platforms enable the secure sharing of patient health information across different healthcare organizations and systems. HIEs promote interoperability among EHR systems, allowing healthcare providers to access and exchange patient data seamlessly, regardless of the provider or facility where the data originated.

๐Ÿ”ฐTelemedicine and Telehealth: Telemedicine and telehealth technologies enable remote delivery of healthcare services, including virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and telemedicine-enabled care coordination. These technologies have gained traction, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, for providing access to care while minimizing in-person contact.

๐Ÿ”ฐPopulation Health Management: Population health management solutions help healthcare organizations identify and manage the health needs of specific patient populations. These platforms leverage data analytics to assess patient risk factors, identify gaps in care, and implement targeted interventions to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

๐Ÿ”ฐHealth Analytics and Business Intelligence: Health analytics and business intelligence tools enable healthcare organizations to analyze large volumes of data to derive actionable insights for decision-making. These tools can help identify trends, predict patient outcomes, optimize resource allocation, and improve operational efficiency.

๐Ÿ”ฐRevenue Cycle Management (RCM): RCM solutions assist healthcare providers in managing the financial aspects of patient care, including billing, claims processing, coding, and reimbursement. RCM systems aim to streamline revenue collection processes, reduce administrative burden, and improve revenue capture and cash flow.

๐Ÿ”ฐClinical Decision Support (CDS): CDS systems provide healthcare providers with evidence-based guidelines, alerts, and recommendations at the point of care to assist in clinical decision-making. These systems help improve diagnostic accuracy, promote adherence to best practices, and enhance patient safety.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐”.๐’. ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐“ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:-

โ€ข Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

โ€ข Eclinicalworks

โ€ข GE Healthcare

โ€ข Koch Industries

โ€ข HealthStream, Inc

โ€ข 3M

โ€ข Athenahealth, Inc

โ€ข International Business Machines Corporation

โ€ข Greenway Health, LLC

๐”.๐’. ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐“ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: โ€“

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5070

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

โ€ข This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. Healthcare IT Market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing U.S. Healthcare IT Market opportunities.

โ€ข The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

โ€ข Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

โ€ข In-depth analysis of the U.S. Healthcare IT Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

โ€ข Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

โ€ข The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global U.S. Healthcare IT Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.