$344.07+ Bn U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size to Grow at 13.4% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 | Transforming Patient Care

US Healthcare IT Market Size 2024

The need for better population health management and patient outcomes is driving the healthcare IT market in the US.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 & 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 & 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 & 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞. 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐀𝐈) 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “U.S. Healthcare IT Market By Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services) and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” According to the report, the U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size was valued at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass around USD 344.07 billion by 2030, with a registered CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The U.S. Healthcare IT (Information Technology) market refers to the sector within the healthcare industry focused on the development, implementation, and utilization of technology solutions to improve the delivery of healthcare services, enhance patient outcomes, and streamline administrative processes. Here's a breakdown of key aspects of the U.S. Healthcare IT market:

🔰Electronic Health Records (EHR): EHR systems are central to the U.S. Healthcare IT market. They allow healthcare providers to digitize patient medical records, including medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, and test results. EHR systems aim to improve care coordination, enhance patient safety, and facilitate information exchange among healthcare providers.

🔰Health Information Exchange (HIE): HIE platforms enable the secure sharing of patient health information across different healthcare organizations and systems. HIEs promote interoperability among EHR systems, allowing healthcare providers to access and exchange patient data seamlessly, regardless of the provider or facility where the data originated.

🔰Telemedicine and Telehealth: Telemedicine and telehealth technologies enable remote delivery of healthcare services, including virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and telemedicine-enabled care coordination. These technologies have gained traction, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, for providing access to care while minimizing in-person contact.

🔰Population Health Management: Population health management solutions help healthcare organizations identify and manage the health needs of specific patient populations. These platforms leverage data analytics to assess patient risk factors, identify gaps in care, and implement targeted interventions to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

🔰Health Analytics and Business Intelligence: Health analytics and business intelligence tools enable healthcare organizations to analyze large volumes of data to derive actionable insights for decision-making. These tools can help identify trends, predict patient outcomes, optimize resource allocation, and improve operational efficiency.

🔰Revenue Cycle Management (RCM): RCM solutions assist healthcare providers in managing the financial aspects of patient care, including billing, claims processing, coding, and reimbursement. RCM systems aim to streamline revenue collection processes, reduce administrative burden, and improve revenue capture and cash flow.

🔰Clinical Decision Support (CDS): CDS systems provide healthcare providers with evidence-based guidelines, alerts, and recommendations at the point of care to assist in clinical decision-making. These systems help improve diagnostic accuracy, promote adherence to best practices, and enhance patient safety.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Eclinicalworks

• GE Healthcare

• Koch Industries

• HealthStream, Inc

• 3M

• Athenahealth, Inc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Greenway Health, LLC

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

