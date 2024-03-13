Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Surpass USD 13.58 Billion by 2030, Shielding Products with Advanced Protection
Unveil the driving forces behind the burgeoning Antimicrobial Packaging Market, empowering industries with innovative solutions for product safety and longevityAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Antimicrobial Packaging Market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 13.58 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 4.85% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2851
Market Report Scope
The market experiences a rising demand primarily from the food and beverage industry, owing to its ability to inhibit the growth of harmful bacterial microorganisms, thereby extending product shelf life. Antimicrobial plastic packaging finds extensive use in meat, poultry, and dairy products, where the risk of contamination is high.
Various technologies are employed in antimicrobial packaging, such as active packaging, which integrates antimicrobial agents directly into the packaging material, and controlled release packaging, gradually releasing antimicrobial substances. Common antimicrobial agents include silver nanoparticles, essential oils, enzymes, and organic acids.
The market for antimicrobial packaging is expected to witness continued growth, driven by factors such as the increasing emphasis on food safety, advancements in packaging technologies, and the surging demand for sustainable packaging solutions.
Key Players Covered in this Research Report:
-The Dow Chemical Company
-Biocote Limited
-Polyone Corporation
-FoodTouch
-Microban International
-Olpon Pure Sciences Limited
-Mondi Plc
-Biomaster
-Dunmore Corporation
-BASF SE
Market Analysis
The rising demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is a significant driver for the Antimicrobial Packaging Market. Consumers' heightened awareness of health and safety post-Covid-19 has led to an increased preference for packaged food products. To ensure consumer safety, high-quality antimicrobial packaging materials are utilized, preventing the growth of microorganisms on product surfaces. Bacteriocins, used in food packaging films, contribute to reducing product spoilage. Additionally, the growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry has further fueled market expansion.
The expansion in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors post-Covid-19 has also driven the demand for antimicrobial packaging. Moreover, the development of green packaging, emphasizing the use of recycled raw materials and reduced energy consumption, presents significant growth opportunities for the industry.
Segment Analysis
Among the segments by raw materials, "Plastic" dominates the Antimicrobial Packaging Market due to its widespread use in various industries and applications. Plastics offer versatility, durability, and ease of manufacturing, making them a preferred choice for antimicrobial packaging solutions.
In terms of Antimicrobial Agent Type, "Organic Acids" hold a significant share, owing to their effective antimicrobial properties and compatibility with packaging materials. Plant extracts and bacteriocins enzymes also contribute to the antimicrobial packaging market, offering natural and safe alternatives to synthetic agents.
The "Active" technology segment leads the market, featuring packaging solutions that actively release antimicrobial agents to inhibit microbial growth. This technology ensures continuous protection for packaged products, especially in the food and healthcare sectors.
Among the applications, "Food & Beverages" stand out as the dominant segment, leveraging antimicrobial packaging to preserve freshness and extend shelf life. The healthcare sector also sees significant use, ensuring the safety and integrity of medical supplies and equipment.
By Raw Material
-Plastic
-Bio-Polymers
-Paperboards
-Polymers
-Others
By Antimicrobial Agent Type
-Organic Acids
-Plant Extracts
-Bacteriocins Enzymes
-Others
By Technology
-Active
-Controlled Release
By Application
-Healthcare
-Food & Beverages
-Consumer Goods
-Agriculture Products
-Others
Key Regional Developments
Asia Pacific emerges as the dominant region in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market, fueled by the robust demand from emerging economies such as India and China. China's expanding food industry has propelled the need for antimicrobial packaging solutions, driving market growth in the region.
North America is poised for growth in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market, driven by increasing awareness among consumers. The demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors is expected to further bolster market expansion.
Europe's market witnesses demand from cosmetics, personal care, and food and beverage industries. The shift in consumer lifestyles towards packaged food products has contributed to the growth of antimicrobial packaging solutions in the region.
During the forecast period, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to experience steady growth. The rising demand for personal care products and food and beverages, coupled with easy availability of raw materials, will drive overall market growth.
Buy the Research Report Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2851
Key Takeaways for Antimicrobial Packaging Market Study
-The Antimicrobial Packaging Market is projected to exceed USD 13.58 billion by 2030, driven by rising demands from the food and pharmaceutical industries.
-Dominance in segments such as Plastic materials and Organic Acids highlights the market's focus on versatile and effective antimicrobial solutions.
-Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by the growing food industry demands in countries like India and China.
Recent Developments
•Mondi, in collaboration with Cartro, a Mexican packaging company specializing in Corrugated Goods, has been offering Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Fresh Products since February 2020, aligning with the trend towards eco-friendly packaging.
•BASF introduced a new defoamer, Foamaster WO 2360, complying with main food contact rules for adhesives, paper coatings, and functional packaging in October 2019, catering to the demand for safe and effective packaging solutions.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube