Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to garner $712.9 Million By 2031, Fastest growing by pharmaceutical segment

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the microcrystalline cellulose (mcc) market analysis from 2021 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size was valued at $401.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $712.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Based on the drying process, the spray drying process segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global microcrystalline cellulose market revenue, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the bulk drying segment.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, for more than one-third of the global microcrystalline cellulose market revenue, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. The food and beverage segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The cosmetics and personal care, and other segments were also assessed in the study.

Based on source type, the wood-based segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global microcrystalline cellulose market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The non-wood-based segment, however, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% in 2031.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global microcrystalline cellulose market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players in the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market analyzed in the research include FMC Corporation, Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., DowDupont Inc., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd, Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd, Chemfield Cellulose, Foodchem International Corporation, Cellutech Pharma, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd, Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, DFE Pharma, Ankit Pulps, Quadra Chemicals., Roquette, NB Entrepreneurs, ASHOK CHEM –PHARMA, Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Huzhou City LinghuXinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global microcrystalline cellulose market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

By Source Type

Wood-Based

Non-wood based

By Drying Process

Bulk Drying

Spray Drying

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

* This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the microcrystalline cellulose (mcc) market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing microcrystalline cellulose market opportunities.

* The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

* Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

* In-depth analysis of the microcrystalline cellulose (mcc) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

* Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

* Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

* The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global microcrystalline cellulose (mcc) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

