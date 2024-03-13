Him Lam Base: From war’s resistance centre to today’s modern urban area

VIETNAM, March 13 - ĐIỆN BIÊN — At exactly 8:00 am on March 13, 1954, artillery shells were fired by our soldiers at Mường Thanh Airfield, destroying two French Dakota planes.

On the same day, at 5:05 pm, 40 guns ranging in calibre from 75 to 120 mm simultaneously started firing on French positions within the Him Lam Base, as ordered by General Võ Nguyên Giáp. A historic 56-day campaign began when our soldiers launched the initial offensive against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Điện Biên Phủ.

The battle at Him Lam Base lasted until 11:30 pm on March 13, 1954.

Division 312 succeeded in demolishing the Him Lam resistance centre, as well as killing 300 enemies, capturing 200 others, and seizing all armaments and supplies. The "Him Lam steel door" was toppled, allowing our soldiers to advance and seize further bases and free Mường Thanh.

Veteran Nguyễn Hữu Chấp, former commander of a sub-division of Division 312, the unit in charge of opening fire to launch the Điện Biên Phủ campaign, said the Him Lam Base was guarded by the 13th Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade, one of the most famous, battle-hardened units of the French Legion, considered "invincible" in the World War II.

Up to 750 soldiers fought at this base. The French army built a fortress on three hills, creating an extremely solid foothold and making it easy to support each other, he said.

Confident in Him Lam, the "inviolable" steel door, the French colonialists were extremely arrogant and often spread leaflets and used loudspeakers to send the message that if the base was attacked, our troops would have no way to return to family and homeland.

But thanks to General Võ Nguyên Giáp's leadership skills and unwavering resolve to uphold the Fatherland's sacred sovereignty, our army completely destroyed the Him Lam resistance centre. Surpassing all expectations, this first scene of combat set the stage for overall victory in this decisive battle.

"The entire battle would have likely been demoralised if we had lost the opening gambit. France was also determined to win. Our soldiers all wrote letters of determination, showing the determination to fight – determination to win with the slogan pinned on their hats,” Chấp said.

Today, 70 years after the campaign, what was the Him Lam Fortress has grown into an important gateway to Điện Biên Phủ City, Điện Biên Province with a spacious new look and well-invested roads, attracting tourists from all over.

The Him Lam Base has undergone numerous transformations over the past 70 years since the initial shot was fired, evolving into a serene, stunning and dynamic region. It is regarded as one of the most important wards for Điện Biên Phủ City's urban and economic growth.

Him Lam is currently one of the key wards in the city with the fastest growth rate, and it aspires to be among the most advanced and civilised urban districts in Điện Biên Province.

Today, everyone living in Him Lam and Điện Biên Phủ City always remembers the merits of the previous generation, who sacrificed themselves to regain independence and freedom for the nation.

Lò Văn Chựa, head of Him Lam 2 Village in Him Lam Ward, said: "Our fathers fought off the French invaders to regain inches of land and gold, leaving them for later generations to enjoy peace on the land of Him Lam, Điện Biên.”

Their heirs are always committed to developing Điện Biên Phủ and advancing it towards industrialisation and modernisation in order to improve people's lives on a daily basis, he said.

Phạm Hải Hà, chairman of Him Lam Ward People's Committee, said the Party Committee, local government and residents of all ethnic groups have been determined in improving the life of Him Lam people in recent years. Roads, schools and energy infrastructure have all been updated. Numerous new neighbourhoods have been established.

Individual business households' commercial endeavours have grown and the ward has no instances of household poverty, he said. VNS