Subcommittee on 14th Party Congress personnel opens first meeting

HÀ NỘI – The subcommittee in charge of personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting on Wednesday in Hà Nội under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, head of the subcommittee.

The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in January 2026. To prepare for the congress, the 13th Party Central Committee has decided to establish five sub-committees in charge of different works.

The Sub-Committee for personnel is tasked to prepare personnel work for the Party Congress and elect the leadership bodies of the Party.

At the meeting, General Secretary Trọng emphasised the importance of personnel preparation for the Party Congress, stating that the Party Central Committee is the strategic-level cadre team, the essence of the Party, which requires solid foundations, sufficient competence, integrity, intelligence and high credibility to address strategic-level tasks, and timely and correctly handle complex situations related to the cause of building, developing and defending the country.

To address the major issues of the country in the future, the General Secretary requested the Politburo and the Party Central Committee to prepare well for the congress to discuss and decide on the personnel of the central committee for the 14th term.

The Party chief clearly pointed out that the foremost important issue is to correctly identify the requirements for building the Party Central Committee, with the core being the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the key leadership of the Party.

The 14th Party Central Committee needs to have a reasonable number and structure to ensure comprehensive leadership, and increase the number of its members in important positions, regions and key areas of work. Its members must truly exemplify the Party in terms of political integrity, moral qualities and work capacity, ensuring the common standards of cadres, he stressed.

The General Secretary noted that the structure and number of members of the Party Central Committee need to be clearly calculated, stressing the need to ensure a reasonable proportion of young cadres, female cadres, cadres from ethnic minority groups, scientists, artists and leaders of some State-owned large corporations.

He asked members of the sub-committee to implement personnel work effectively from the grassroot levels to contribute to preparing personnel well for the 14th Party Congress.

General Secretary Trọng emphasised the need to truly uphold democracy in the discovery and introduction of personnel. Party committees at all levels, Party organisations, agencies and units where cadres are recommended to participate in the 14th Party Central Committee must take responsibility for the personnel they propose and recommend.

The General Secretary required that the personnel work for the congress be conducted in a rigorous, scientific and consistent process throughout assessment, introduction and selection.

It must be based on clearly defined criteria to accurately assess cadres, select the right people, arrange tasks properly, allocate positions appropriately, and create a united and powerful collective, he said.

General Secretary Trọng said regular monitoring and supervision are necessary to ensure the work will be carried out properly, starting with the personnel of the Party Central Committee, followed by the Politburo, the Secretariat Committee, and finally the key leadership personnel.

He required members of the subcommittee and the assisting teams to have a solid grasp of their functions, tasks and authority, and strictly adhere to principles, regulations and working methods. – VNS