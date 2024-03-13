Upgaming’s mini game collection is available on Softgamings platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgaming and Softgamings have strengthened their partnership by bringing in a fresh collection of Upgaming's mini games to Softgamings' extensive gaming platform. The two companies have long standing cooperation that has been successful over the years.
Upgaming, known for its comprehensive iGaming solutions and ultra-fast sportsbook software, has been on the rise since 2014. In the last three years, their mini games have become very popular among the operators and players. These games are distinguished by their compelling gameplay and the perfect balance of fun and challenge without complicating the user experience.
Besides improving the partnership, the latest deal enriches Softgaming's platform with new, exciting content and brings Upgaming's mini-games to new users. The partnership includes a selection of more than ten mini-games, including crowd-pleasers such as "Chicken" and "Dino." "Chicken" has rapidly gained popularity, now featured on the platforms of over 600 operators and achieving an impressive 83% increase in betting volume in the final quarter of 2023.
Similarly, "Dino" has captured the attention of both players and operators alike, with its adoption by over 700 online casinos and a remarkable 198% surge in betting activity from the last quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023. These games, alongside others like award-winning Aero, Hilo, Plinko, Froggy, Icefield, Teleport, Dice, are known for their quick play, engaging environments, and straightforward rules. Upgaming has recently introduced the new mini game Doors, which will also be available on Softgamings platform.
For Softgamings, this partnership enriches its portfolio with unique and engaging content, likely to draw in new operators in search of innovative gaming solutions. This expansion is poised to increase Softgamings' clientele significantly.
Conversely, Upgaming stands to gain considerable growth and visibility from this collaboration. By tapping into Softgamings' extensive network, Upgaming's mini-games are set to captivate a wider audience, enhancing player engagement and loyalty. This partnership reaffirms Upgaming's commitment to delivering premium gaming experiences and strengthens its reputation as a frontrunner in creating engaging and inventive mini-games within the iGaming sector.
The strategic alliance between Upgaming and Softgamings brings an unparalleled gaming experience by delivering mini games to players worldwide. It marks a significant step forward in creating innovative and entertaining gaming options by emphasizing the potential of collaborations in shaping the future of online gaming.
Read more about the partnership here - Upgaming's mini-game collection is available on Softgamings platform.
About Upgaming
Upgaming is leading provider of innovative iGaming solutions, offering a wide range of products including fast and scalable sportsbook software, an award-winning casino aggregation software, and API tools, such as Sportsbook API, Casino API, and Unified API. Moreover, their offerings encompass a collection of entertaining and popular mini-games. Customers can access the full suite of Upgaming's products through white label and turnkey solutions.
Harris Reynolds
