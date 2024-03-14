Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sugar substitutes market size is predicted to reach $32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.
The growth in the sugar substitutes market is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among the population. North America region is expected to hold the largest sugar substitutes market share. Major players in the sugar substitutes market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Sugar Substitutes Market Segments
• By Type: High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup
• By Origin: Natural, Artificial
• By Form: Solid, Liquid
• By Application: Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care
• By Geography: The global sugar substitutes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based substances used in food and drinks as additives to enhance sweet flavor. Sugar substitutes provide health benefits due to their low calories.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Sugar Substitutes Market Characteristics
3. Sugar Substitutes Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sugar Substitutes Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sugar Substitutes Market Size And Growth
……
27. Sugar Substitutes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Sugar Substitutes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
