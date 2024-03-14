Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sugar substitutes market size is predicted to reach $32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the sugar substitutes market is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among the population. North America region is expected to hold the largest sugar substitutes market share. Major players in the sugar substitutes market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Sugar Substitutes Market Segments

• By Type: High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup

• By Origin: Natural, Artificial

• By Form: Solid, Liquid

• By Application: Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care

• By Geography: The global sugar substitutes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based substances used in food and drinks as additives to enhance sweet flavor. Sugar substitutes provide health benefits due to their low calories.

