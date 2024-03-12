Việt Nam steps up labour union cooperation with Brazil, Peru, Uruguay

VIETNAM, March 12 -

SAO PAULO President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyễn Đình Khang has engaged in discussions with representatives of labour unions from Brazil, Peru, and Uruguay, as part of his working trip to South America and attendance to the second conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Presidential Council held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

While in Brazil, Khang, who is also WFTU Vice President, held talks with leaders of the Central of Workers of Brazil (CTB) and numerous bilateral meetings to strengthen ties with WFTU member unions, especially those in the Americas such as the Cuban workers' center (CTC), Workers' General Confederation of Peru (CGTP), Argentine Leather Manufacturing Union (SAMC), and Transport Workers’ Union of Uruguay.

From March 5 to 7, the Vietnamese delegation met with Secretary General of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal and Secretary General of the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGTP) Gerónimo López Sevillano, while holding a working session with the Federation of Construction Workers of Peru (FTCCP).

Hosting the guests from Việt Nam, the Peruvian Party leader expressed his admiration for the Southeast Asian nation’s economic, political, and social achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), and lauded contributions by the VGCL to such development.

At the meeting with the CGTP Secretary General, both sides exchanged experiences in labour union activities in representing and protecting workers as well as measures to step up cooperation between the sides.

With 2.8 million members, the CGTP, affiliated with the Communist Party of Peru, is one of the four labour organisations recognised by the government.

From March 7 to 9, Khang paid a courtesy call to Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo, held talks with Marcelo Abdala, the president of the Uruguayan trade union federation PIT-CNT, and worked with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security of Uruguay Mario Arizti.

Castillo told Khang his desire to further strengthen collaboration with the CPV and to learn from Việt Nam's valuable experiences in the building and development of the nation for the sake of the people. He noted that, together with the Montevideo authorities, the Uruguayan party is working on the establishment of a Vietnamese cultural space, featuring an image of late President Hồ Chí Minh, in a prominent location in the capital.

The talks with the PIT-CNT president saw the sides informing each other on their respective operations and mutual concerns. They also emphasised the important leadership of the communist party in labour union activities.

PIT-CNT is Uruguay's sole labour union, wielding significant influence in the country by having around 25% of the workforce as its members.

Meanwhile, Khang and the Uruguayan deputy minister discussed legal regulations and state management related to labour and workers’ unions in each country, especially regarding the tackling of labour disputes and strikes. VNS