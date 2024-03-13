Việt Nam - Argentina's most important market in ASEAN: Official

BUENOS AIRES, VIETNAM, March 13 - Việt Nam is the most important market of Argentina in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Fernando Vilella.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter on the sidelines of the 2024 Argentina Agricultural Exhibition Expoagro in Buenos Aires, the official said that Việt Nam is also a key market in Argentina's trade development strategy.

He emphasised that Việt Nam is an important trade partner and a major customer of Argentina's agricultural industry as Vietnam is one of the leading soybeans/corn importers of Argentina.

He also expressed his wish for stronger trade co-operation between Argentina and Việt Nam , including the exchange of high-quality products and the import of Vietnamese goods.

Meanwhile, agricultural engineer Mariano Winograd said he is participating in a project on co-operation between Việt Nam and Argentina in aquaculture, adding that a group of Vietnamese agricultural experts will arrive in Argentina next month to implement a co-operation project with the northern province of Misiones in growing dragon fruit, citrus, and guava.

Eduardo Larocreus, a member of the bioeconomy advisory board under the Ministry of Economy of Argentina, expressed his desire to exchange experiences, knowledge and technology for peri-urban bioeconomy development with Việt Nam, towards sustainable development and environmental protection.

Argentina is one of Việt Nam's leading partners in the Americas. In the 2007 – 2022 period, bilateral trade increased nearly 13 times, from US$378 million to 4.88 billion, making Argentina the 5th largest trading partner of Việt Nam in the Americas. Meanwhile, Việt Nam is Argentina's 6th largest trading partner. Argentina is currently one of the leading suppliers of corn and animal feed to Vietnam. Agricultural products make up 92 per cent of Vietnam's import value from Argentina.

Việt Nam's main exports to Argentina include phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; footwear; machinery, equipment, spare parts; raw materials and accessories for garment-textiles and footwear. VNS