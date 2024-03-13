Request Finance Acquires Consola Finance To Become the Ultimate Enterprise Finance Platform for Both Crypto and Fiat
Businesses are adopting stablecoins, and we are developing a crypto-friendly platform that combines the functionalities of Bill.com, Netsuite, and Expensify into a single, all-encompassing solution.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consola Finance is delighted to share that it has been acquired by Request Finance, marking a significant milestone in our journey. This moment signifies an expansion of the capabilities, as joining forces with Request Finance enhances their ability to serve finance professionals and certified public accountants (CPAs) more effectively, facilitating their operations in both crypto and fiat currencies.
This Acquisition marks a turning point. Consola Finance is renowned for its leading-edge technology in crypto accounting and its unique commitment to 100% data accuracy.
Jacob Kobler, CEO at Consola, mentioned, “By welcoming Consola Finance into the Request Finance family, the platform is poised to deliver a unique all-in-one finance platform”
This integration means you can manage everything crypto and fiat on Request Finance: Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Accounting, Payroll, Employee Expenses, Crypto Payments, and Fiat Payments to 170+ countries.
Christophe Fonteneau, head of strategy at Request Finance, stated: “The Impact is limitless. The trust placed in Request Finance by over 2,000 companies to power more than 700 million dollars in transactions is just getting started. The synergy between Request Finance and Consola Finance elevates confidence.”
Christophe Lassuyt, CEO at Request Finance, confirmed: “The adoption of cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. Businesses are adopting stablecoins, and we are developing a crypto-friendly platform that combines the functionalities of Bill.com, Netsuite, and Expensify into a single, all-encompassing solution."
Request Finance now provides a comprehensive solution for managing financial operations across currencies. Whether you're making disbursements in Bitcoin or stablecoins or managing expenses in traditional currencies, everything converges under one streamlined, hassle-free platform.
Miroslav Byrtus, CTO at Consola, mentioned, “At Consola Finance, we've developed the market's premier data infrastructure for cryptocurrency accounting. Integrating this with the Request Finance platform opens up unprecedented possibilities."
The team wants to enhance businesses' adoption of crypto through a compliant, safe, and efficient all-in-one finance platform. The acquisition of Consola Finance is a significant leap forward in this mission. It's part of our broader vision to revolutionize financial operations for businesses worldwide.
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, an investor in Consola before the acquisition, shared his enthusiasm: "The merger between Consola Finance and Request Finance not only signifies a milestone achievement but also showcases a promising future for finance technology."
