March triggers maintenance madness for WVDOH: slide repair program update

As March brings warmer weather, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) shifts into high gear for its highway maintenance program.



In addition to its annual core maintenance plan designed to extend the life of the Mountain State’s approximately 37,000 miles of roads (patching, ditching, canopy clearing, mowing, and keeping brush at bay), a big part of road maintenance involves the repair of slips, which occur when the ground starts to fall away under a roadway. Given West Virginia’s mountainous terrain, it shouldn’t be surprising that sometimes rock and earth come down.



Since 2021, the number of slips needing repair in the state has fallen from approximately 2,300 to 506. Living in hilly terrain, new slips and slides can occur, but catching up seemed impossible just a few short years ago.



“We purchased our own equipment to facilitate the sustainability of working on these slips and slides,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.C. “We have moved in the right direction. Sometimes it’s a small step and sometimes it’s a huge step,” he said. “After all is said and done, every individual in this organization is of immeasurable value with their service to the people of this state.”



Depending on terrain and local conditions, there are several ways the WVDOH can repair a road slip.



The most aggressive is a pile wall. Large drills are used to make holes to sink steel piles deep in the ground, which support concrete walls to keep the hillside from slipping further.



The WVDOH may also use soil nails – long steel bolts driven horizontally through a slip into bedrock – to hold back a slipping hillside. This method can be used where there are overhead power lines that preclude bringing in a drill.



The WVDOH can also make smaller micro-pile walls, install gabion baskets of stone or concrete block walls, or reinforce slipping areas with rock for smaller slips. Each slip is different, and each requires its own repair method custom-made for local conditions.







Counting slips is like shooting at a moving target, because one slip might be repaired and another occur just down the road. Slip repairs are prioritized by severity, amount of traffic on the highway, whether it’s an important route for school buses or emergency vehicles, and whether residents have another way in and out.





