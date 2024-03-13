Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024: A Cinematic Celebration in the Heart of the Midwest

A screening at the Julie Dubuque International Film Festival

Located in the historic city of Dubuque, Iowa, JDIFF is a beacon of creativity and community, showcasing the best in independent cinema

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF), renowned for its commitment to independent filmmakers and recognized as one of the top film festivals worldwide, is thrilled to announce its upcoming edition from April 24th to 28th, 2024. Celebrated for its unique blend of intimate networking opportunities, exceptional programming, and a welcoming atmosphere, JDIFF is set to once again transform downtown Dubuque into a vibrant hub for film enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals.

New to the 2024 festival, JDIFF is proud to introduce the JDIFF Creative Visionary Award. This accolade will be presented as part of our Awards night celebration, recognizing an individual or entity that has made a significant impact in the realm of independent filmmaking through innovative storytelling, creative excellence, and a pioneering spirit. This award will become an annual recognition, highlighting the festival's commitment to celebrating visionary contributions to the cinematic arts.

JDIFF not only showcases a diverse selection of independent films but also serves as a cultural bridge, bringing global stories and perspectives to the Midwest. The festival's commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of global storytelling traditions among its audiences enriches Dubuque's cultural landscape and supports the festival's mission of celebrating film as a medium that transcends boundaries.

The 2024 festival will feature innovative workshops and panels led by industry veterans, covering topics from film technology to distribution and marketing. These educational opportunities highlight JDIFF's dedication to nurturing talent and encouraging continuous learning and innovation within the film community.

JDIFF is committed to sustainability and positive social impact, implementing initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint and support local businesses and craftspeople. The festival also shines a light on films that address critical social issues, inspiring community dialogue and action.

JDIFF partners with local programs, charities, and arts education programs, reinforcing JDIFF's role as a catalyst for community enrichment and positive change.

At the helm of JDIFF is Executive Director Susan Gorrell, whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in guiding the festival's growth and success. Joining her is Lisa Malcolm, CEO of Lynk PR, serving as the festival's publicist and bringing a wealth of experience in media relations to amplify JDIFF's reach and impact.

The festival benefits from the strategic direction and support of a distinguished Board of Directors, including:

President: Sarita Koneru, lauded for her leadership within the community.

Past President: Beth Gilbreath of Century 21 Signature Real Estate, known for her passion for the arts and community engagement.

Vice President: Tom Wagner from Wagner Accounting and Tax Services, Inc, offering financial expertise.

Treasurer: Cheryl Sheldon, an esteemed accountant at Dubuque Regional Airport.

Secretary: Sharon Kuttler, a dedicated community leader.

Representatives: Kathy Kahle, Mortgage Banker at Midwest One; Dr. Jeff Manternach from Key City Vision; Dwight Hopfauf, General Manager at Hotel Julien Dubuque; Bob Woodward, Publisher at TH Media; H.R. Cook, Regional Vice President at VenuWorks; Austin Putman, VP and Director of Bank Operations at Premier Bank; and Chet Medinger, Senior VP of Marketing at Kunkel & Associates, Sharon Hallstoos, an esteemed attorney, each member brings unique insights and expertise to foster the festival's mission.

The operational team includes Ali Levasseur as Administrative Assistant, Volunteer Coordinators Dave and Ruth Assmus, Website/Graphics head Brandon Gorrell, Accounting by Sara Hanten from Travel Dubuque, Social Media by Amanda Munger, and the festival's moments captured by Official Photographer from Digital Dubuque.

JDIFF extends heartfelt thanks to its major sponsors, TH Media, Runde Auto Group, and Renovo Media Group, whose support is crucial to the festival's success.

JDIFF invites filmmakers, cinephiles, and anyone passionate about storytelling to join them in April 2024 for an unforgettable celebration of independent cinema. With a diverse film selection, educational opportunities, and a unique festival atmosphere, JDIFF is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the art and impact of film.

For the latest festival updates, visit (https://julienfilmfest.com/) and follow on social media. Join the conversation using #JDIFF2024 and be part of a community that celebrates the transformative power of film.