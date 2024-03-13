Policy and Taxation Group Names Kip Peterson New Board Chairman as Longtime Chairman Brett Rousch Retires from Post

Advocates for Family Office Clients, Successful Individuals, and Family Businesses See 2024 Election Year as Important Tax, Workforce, and Regulation Issues

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Policy and Taxation Group, advocates for family office clients, successful individuals, and family businesses, has named Kip Peterson to the post of Chairman, taking over for retiring Chairman Brett Rousch , it was announced today.Peterson, Associate General Counsel at multi-generational single-family office, Waycrosse, Inc., Wayzata, Minn., has been a Policy and Taxation Group (PATG) Board Member since 2022. Peterson takes over as Chairman on April 1, 2024.The announcement was made by Pat Soldano, the President and Founder of the bipartisan, non-profit group. Soldano is also President of PATG’s sister non-profit organization, Family Enterprise USA.Rousch, who is retiring from his position, has been PATG Chairman since 2018 and a Board Member for 25 years. Throughout his leadership, Rousch has been a strong advocate for tax reform and other critical issues affecting clients of family offices, successfully individuals, and family businesses. PATG’s mission is focused exclusively on tax, workforce, and economic issues.“Brett has been an outstanding leader for the Policy and Taxation Group and has been critically important to our guidance and success,” said Soldano. “He will be greatly missed by me personally and everyone who has worked with him at Policy and Taxation Group, but we wish him well in his retirement,” she said.Rousch heads family office ELD Associates, LLC, Chattanooga, Tenn. The firm’s focus is on tax and estate planning, investments, and family-owned businesses.“I look forward to working with Kip Peterson in handing over my leadership and seeing the continuation of the important work of the Policy and Taxation Group,” said Rousch upon his retiring. “Working with Pat and her team has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” he said. “Getting our messages out to our legislators on Capitol Hill has never been more critical.”At Waycrosse, new PATG Chairman Peterson oversees the firm’s transactional legal practice, including contracts, corporate governance, real estate, and investment transactions, and manages litigation and dispute resolution for both Waycrosse and its clients.“I’m excited to be named Chairman of Policy and Taxation Group,” said Peterson of his new role. “The work Brett and Pat have been doing is critical, and I hope to continue advocating strongly for clients of family offices, successful individuals, and family businesses, to get our messages heard in Congress,” he said.Peterson also leads Waycrosse’s risk management team and serves on the Waycrosse Risk and Technology Committee.“We are grateful to have Kip take over the thoughtful leadership Brett has given the Policy and Taxation Group,” said Pat Soldano in naming Peterson. “Kip also understands the many complexities that burden the clients of family offices, successful individuals, and family businesses,” she said.About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group is the Voice for Family Offices and Successful Individuals in Washington, DC focused exclusively on the critical tax and economic policies that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate tax, gift tax, and generation skipping transfer tax while blocking increased income tax and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hardworking taxpayers and success. For more information or to support, see www.policyandtaxationgroup.com