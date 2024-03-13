EPW Committee Advances Legislation to Bolster Wildlife Conservation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act by voice vote. The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, would reauthorize important habitat and wildlife conservation efforts throughout the country.

“Conserving America’s wildlife is crucial in our fight to protect our one and only planet, and the ACE Act reinforces our nation’s bipartisan commitment to do just that,” said Chairman Carper. “In addition to reauthorizing programs to preserve ecosystems, restore habitat and conserve wildlife, the ACE Act builds on previous efforts to combat evolving threats such as invasive species and wildlife diseases. And, this bill once again recognizes the importance of collaboration between federal agencies, state partners and stakeholders to achieve these goals. I thank Ranking Member Capito and our colleagues for their partnership and look forward to our work ahead in getting this bill across the finish line.”

“Passing the ACE Act through the EPW Committee today is good news for conservation and habitat restoration efforts, especially in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Ranking Member Capito. “I appreciate Chairman Carper for partnering with me to introduce and advance this bipartisan legislation, which will help boost our state’s outdoor recreation industry.”

In addition to passing the ACE Act, the EPW Committee passed the Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024 by voice vote and the Legacy Mine Cleanup Act of 2024 by voice vote.

BACKGROUND ON THE ACE ACT:

The ACE Act helps conserve wildlife and wildlife habitat, including by reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Establishment Act and the Chesapeake Bay Program. It also addresses the threats of emerging wildlife diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease, protects livestock from predators and combats invasive species.

The ACE Act is co-sponsored by Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

The legislation is endorsed by Ducks Unlimited, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the National Wildlife Federation, American Sportfishing Association, the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the National Audubon Society.

A section by section of the bill is available here.

The full text of the bill is available here.

