OSHA Increases Maximum Fines to $16,000 per Violation - Compliance Assistance

TAMARACK , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recently announced an increase in the maximum fines for violations, now reaching up to $16,000 per violation. This development serves as a reminder for businesses to prioritize safety and compliance in the workplace. In response to this, Safety Result Professionals LLC is stepping up to assist businesses in staying compliant and avoiding hefty fines.

Under the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015, OSHA has the authority to increase penalties, with maximum fines ranging from $16,131 per violation for Serious violations to $161,323 per violation for Willful or Repeated violations. With the new maximum fines in place, it is crucial for businesses to ensure that they are following all safety regulations and guidelines set by OSHA. Failure to do so can result in costly penalties that can greatly impact a company's bottom line.

Safety Result Professionals LLC is ready to assist businesses in this endeavor, offering their expertise and services through their online safety and health training courses to ensure a safe and compliant workplace. With their assistance, businesses can avoid hefty fines and penalties while promoting a culture of safety and well-being for their employees.

As a leading safety training firm, Safety Result Professionals LLC has a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in OSHA regulations that have developed courses which can provide businesses with the necessary training to maintain a safe and compliant workplace.

In-light of the recent increase in maximum fines, Safety Result Professionals LLC is urging businesses to take proactive measures to ensure compliance and avoid costly penalties. By partnering with the company, businesses are assured that they are receiving top-notch safety and health training in maintaining a safe and compliant workplace. With the help of Safety Result Professionals LLC, businesses can focus on their operations while leaving the safety and compliance aspect in capable hands.

At Safety Result Professionals LLC, we believe that proactive safety and health training is the cornerstone of a successful business," added Dr O’Neil Blake, CEO. "Our carefully curated courses offer organizations the best opportunity to reduce hazards, prevent accidents, and achieve full OSHA compliance."

Safety Result Professionals LLC, founded 2012, is-located in Tamarac, Florida is a provider of high quality low-cost affordable OSHA-compliant online safety and health training courses to meet the demand of frontline workers, supervisors, safety directors, managers, and contractors in USA and Worldwide. The company’s founder is Dr. O’Neil Blake a highly accomplished expert in workplace safety in USA. Dr. O’Neil Blake holds a doctorate degree in public safety and is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with over 25 years’ experience in the safety and health industry. For more information about our courses, visit our website at www. https://safetyresultpros.com