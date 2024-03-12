Le Boat, one of the major brands of luxury houseboat vacations, has announced its spring and summer 2024 vacation lineup
Le Boat, one of the major brands of luxury houseboat vacations, has announced its spring and summer 2024 vacation lineupPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Boat, one of the major brands of luxury houseboat vacations, has announced its spring and summer 2024 vacation lineup, offering early planners a wide range of vacation package options for their spring and summer vacation with exclusive offers.
"For those seeking a unique outdoor adventure, Le Boat offers packages tailored to their preferences and budgets, whether it's relaxing on their own private boat as they cruise through scenic landscapes, savoring local cuisine, visiting ancient castles, or embarking on an unforgettable adventure. There's something for everyone on a private houseboat vacation with Le Boat," said Lisa McLean, Long Haul Marketing Manager.
With spring and summer approaching and boating season in Europe opening as early as March 15 and luxury houseboating in Ontario opening on May 17, 2024. Customers can easily book their next dream vacation and Le Boat offers an extensive collection of boat types in 8 European destinations and two Canadian destinations in 2024 to fit all budgets and travel styles.
Le Boat boasts a fleet of over 950 private boat rentals in France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany. New for 2024, Le Boat is opening two new bases, one in Ottawa at Dows Lake Pavilion and The Historical Trent-Severn Waterway from a new base in Peterborough, Ontario.
Never boated before? No problem!
All new boaters are welcome as no boat license or prior boating experience is required to rent a private houseboat in Canada or Europe. Enjoy a relaxing vacation on tranquil waterways versus navigating busy highways and see the world from a new perspective. The Le Boat team will teach you everything you need to know to enjoy your vacation on the water.
Spring Cruising offers less congested waterways, cheaper airfares, and canals in full bloom. In the Spring, the waterways are less busy, allowing for a more peaceful and uninterrupted journey. Remember that spring in Europe arrives much sooner than in North America, with the average daily temperature 7-19°C (63-66°F) in Europe. The weather is mild, the sun is shining and perfect for leisurely cruising and enjoying the beauty of nature as it gets ready for the first days of summer. The UK and cruising on the Thames offers some of the best springtime blooms in Northern Hemisphere and canals and rivers in Europe come alive with vibrant blooms and lush greenery, creating a picturesque backdrop for your voyage. Boating in the spring offers a unique opportunity to witness nature's rejuvenation firsthand, making it an unforgettable experience for any adventurer.
Canal cruising and houseboating in Europe opens as early as March 15, 2024. Le Boat offers special savings on March and April departures on Premier and Comfort Plus boats for May-Oct. 2024 departures (3-6 night short breaks in Canada and Europe.
• Cruise Amsterdam and fields blanketed with colors as the 1000’s of thousand tulips bloom. A 7-night cruise starts at just US$849 (CA$1,149) for 7 nights, onboard the Sheba boat departing on Mar 27- Apr. 3, 2024.
• Plan a trip to the UK May 21-25 and visit the world’s largest, Royal Horticultural Society’s Annual Chelsea Flower Show as it reveals cutting-edge garden design, fabulous floral displays and simply the best shopping. Attracting 150K visitors each year and an A-list of celebrity guest and royal family. A 7-night cruise on the Thames starts at just US$879 (CA$1,799) for 7 nights, onboard a Caprice cruising departing on March 23-30, 2024.
• Plan a cruise on the UNESCO Canal du Midi this spring and witness the bright pink hues of the cherry bloom in Carcassonne. Enjoy a 7-night cruise on board our Horizon 1 Cruiser boat from US$1,813 (CA$2,592), departing May 17 - 24 May 2024
• Ireland opens for boating season on March 15th. Cruise the Shannon River and explore Ireland from the comfort of your own private boat. A 7-night cruise for 4 people starts at just US$789 (CA$1,059) on the Lake Star Boat, departing Mar 27-April 3, 2024.
New Lower Prices on Canada Cruises- plus saving of up to 20% on our Horizon Cruiser Fleet
For those planning a vacation north of the border in Canada, you will benefit from Le Boat's recent price drop on all boat rental pricing on the UNESCO World Heritage Rideau Canal and historical Trent-Severn Waterway. PLUS book before March 20, 2024 and benefit from an added saving of 20% for those who book before March 20, 2024. Cruise Canada on board a Horizon 1 cruise (sleeps up to 5 people) on May Long Weekend from just US$1823 (CA$2,592) for 7-night cruising May 17-24, 2024.
For travelers planning their trip to Europe this summer and looking for a budget-friendly vacation and great value, Le Boat is offering a 7-night vacation for the price of 5 nights on the Budget and Comfort Class Boats – Cirrus A & B, Caprice, Elegance, Salsa A & B, available on European Cruises. Valid on bookings confirmed before March 20, 2024.
