ProjectGolfAU.com Acquired by Dawson Beach LLC

Canberra , March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectGolfAU.com, an innovative golf magazine known for its online contributions to the golfing community, proudly announces its acquisition by Dawson Beach LLC, an acclaimed American media publisher.



This acquisition signals the beginning of an exciting new era for Project Golf AU. It marries Project Golf Australia's creativity with Dawson Beach, which has been deeply rooted in the golf industry since 2015. Their united goal is to expand the golf publication globally by broadening the availability of advanced golfing solutions for beginners and professionals worldwide.

"We’re very excited to acquire Project Golf Australia, a trusted golf resource not just in Australia, but worldwide. Our venture is more than an investment; it's a pledge to the future of golf and ProjectGolf," expressed Drew Wallace, President of Dawson Beach.

This acquisition is set to fast-track the publication's expansion beyond Australia, enriching the golfing experience worldwide. Project Golf Australia’s skilled team will remain integral to the company's success, collaborating with Dawson Beach to blend new content strategies and insights seamlessly.

Project Golf AU and Dawson Beach are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and upholding exceptional content production for their readers and commercial partners. Detailed updates on the acquisition and future initiatives will be disclosed in the forthcoming months.

The acquisition amount was not immediately undisclosed.

Project Golf AU is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that enrich the golfing experience. Focused on state-of-the-art technology and intuitive designs, it strives to democratise sophisticated golfing for everyone.

