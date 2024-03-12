Vector Global Logistics Earns B Corp Certification
B Corps like Vector Global Logistics meet high verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
This is a monumental day in Vector’s history. Though purpose and being a force for good has been part of our DNA since day one, obtaining a B Corp Certification(TM) is a significant step for us.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Global Logistics, an award winning logistics company with offices in multiple countries, is thrilled to announce that they have earned a coveted B Corp Certification(TM). Joining just over 8,000 companies worldwide, B Corps are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Unlike traditional corporations, B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities, and the environment. This certification is further proof that Vector is living out their motto, Logistics With Purpose®.
— Enrique Alvarez, Vector Global Logistics Co-Founder and Managing Director
“This is a monumental day in Vector’s history,” says Vector Global Logistics Co-Founder and Managing Director Enrique Alvarez. “Though purpose, giving back, and being a force for good has been part of our DNA since day one, obtaining a B Corp Certification(TM) is a significant step for us. We will continue to push our industry forward and create a positive impact. And we are excited to do that alongside the incredible B Corp community.”
Brian Oxley, Vector Global Logistics Co-Founder and Managing Director, continues, “It is our long-held belief that logistics and supply chain are a great place to start when you want to create change. We are proud of all that our team has accomplished to this point, and know that a B Corp Certification(TM) will propel us even further.”
Achieving B Corp Certification(TM) is a rigorous process and took a concerted effort by Vector’s team across multiple departments in several countries. The certification is based on three essential pillars. First, to meet the performance requirement, a company must earn a minimum, verified score of 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, which examines a company’s overall impact on its workers, community, customers, and environment. Second, once certified, each B Corp must make its B Impact Report transparent on bcorporation.net, allowing the public to see the areas in which specific companies excel and compare B Corps' scores against the performance of mainstream businesses. And third, by meeting the legal requirement for certification, B Corps like Vector are better able to maintain mission as they scale.
To learn more about Vector Global Logistics, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
About B Lab:
B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, their global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and they certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
